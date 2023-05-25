Kahaluu Roundabout project begins June 7

Main, News Posted on May 25, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oʻahu motorists that the Kahaluʻu Roundabout project has been scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Motorists are advised of a single lane closure in one direction at a time, at the intersection of Kahekili Highway (Route 83) and Kamehameha Highway (Route 830), on Mondays through Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During closure hours, traffic will be maintained in both directions by a contraflow in the open lane. Pedestrian and bicycle access will be maintained through the work zone and will be accessible by temporary crosswalks. See below to view the traffic control plan and where the temporary crosswalks are located. This traffic control plan will be in place for approximately six months.

The roundabout along with additional improvements will include increased street lighting, and new bus shelters. During construction, bus stops will remain operational but relocated slightly from their original location. The Kahaluʻu Roundabout project is estimated to be completed by January 2025, weather permitting.

HDOT reminds motorists to allow for extra travel time and to drive with caution through the work zone. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with directing traffic through the work zone. For more information on the Kahaluʻu Roundabout project, please call the project hotline at (808) 476-0490. To view a list of weekly lane closures, please view our HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

