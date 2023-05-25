Are women S-trong, T-echnical, E-fficient, and M-otivated enough to close the global workforce gap?

Headlines addressing the gap between the demands of the STEM-related jobs market and the availability of suitably qualified personnel have become commonplace. All too often we see articles asking; “Why is there a global labour shortage?”, or demanding to know; “Where are the workers?” or promising to find; “Ways to deal with labour shortage”. Most of us are probably very intrigued about the size of that gap, and wonder what sort of heroic workers might have the superhuman strength required to build a bridge across it, to reach the other side. Could women be the heroes we are looking for to assist us in creating this pathway? I believe that women in STEM could make up the required personnel for the job. Ironically, the abbreviation STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and maths, itself contains the reasons why we are even asking this question.

S like – science: the main reason for the workforce gap.

New employment prospects are made possible by scientific advancement and innovations. Yet the rate of advancement frequently outpaces the quantity of field personnel available. If we look at statistics, it becomes clear that the EU is seeing an unprecedented lack of women in STEM disciplines. Only 2 out of 5 scientists and engineers are female, despite the fact that women make up 52% of the European population and the majority of university graduates in the EU. Since 49.5% of the world’s population are women, this growing disparity demonstrates the urgent need for more women to enter STEM fields. According to the most recent She Figures study, the gender gap grows as seniority rises, with women making up only 17.9% of full professors in the domains of engineering and technology.

T like – technology: the key to employment for the rest of this century.

If workers are required to use these technologies, new technologies also create jobs. The expansion of employment may also be prompted by an increase in disposable income brought about by a growth in technology-driven productivity. As technology advances, there is rising demand for individuals with appropriate technical skills. According to figures supplied by the American Association of University Women (AAUW), women make up only 28% of the workforce in STEM areas of employment. This dismal figure demonstrates the primary cause of the global workforce gap and the potential for women with a STEM-based education to successfully address the problem.

E like – engineering: female retention remains an issue.

Even after overcoming obstacles to entering the area of STEM-related jobs, women go on to leave at considerably higher rates than men. An article in the Harvard Business Review in 2016 attributed this to the stress of working in a field where men predominate. Workplace discrimination can be expressed subtly, such as when women feel their contributions are valued less than those of their male peers because tasks and roles have been gendered. When women predominantly hold occupations that are considered less valuable or desirable, this can feed into existing prejudices that female engineers are less technically skilled and in turn makes them feel less appreciated. Female engineers may find it difficult to struggle against pervasive workplace bias, which could lead to burn out and departure from the field.

M like – mathematics: a crucial subject entry to technology-related industries.

Maths is a key component of the bridge’s foundation. Yet according to a 2022 UNICEF research report, discrimination and gender stereotypes are among the main reasons why girls globally lag behind boys in mathematics. According to the study, boys were up to 1.3 times as likely to have maths skills compared to girls. This disparity is a result of negative gender norms and preconceptions that are frequently maintained by teachers, parents and peers regarding girls’ natural inability to learn mathematics. The paper notes that this damages girls’ self-esteem and sets them up for failure. Girls can learn mathematics just as well as boys, but they don’t have the same opportunities, according to UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. Addressing this area alone would make a significant difference to reducing gender disparities in the STEM workplace and the looming shortage of qualified professionals.

The STEM acronym may explain the causes behind the gap and how this affects the global situation. But there is one question that has remained unanswered. How will these heroic builders construct our bridge across the gap?

H-ow to overcome internalised stereotypes.

Women can succeed in STEM on their own. Regrettably, in most patriarchal countries, women do not ask for what they want in their jobs, instead assuming that everyone around them understands what they require. The first and primary goal should be for everyone, not just women, to avoid allowing preconceptions to interfere with women’s capacities to express themselves. Women should be able to freely exchange ideas and encourage other women who are growing up in the same way. Businesses should emphasise the significance of creating a culture in which all women may succeed, as well as taking intentional initiatives toward pay equity, child care provision, and return-to-work programmes to encourage women to re-enter STEM workforces after a career break.

O-pportunities for success will increase with women’s participation in the innovation process.

Men and women see things differently and can bring various perspectives to the table. This is important because high-tech teams in the workforce require cognitive and gender diversity to create meaningful results. There is increasing awareness of how women can bring varied perspectives to the workplace, their presence inspires people to look outside the box and to think in different ways to find solutions. According to research by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, organisations with 30% female leadership had a 15% gain in profitability compared to similar organisations with no female leadership.

W-omen leaders set a good example for other women

Successful women are self-assured in their talents. They make certain that their ideas are heard. Women leaders motivate young girls to be more confident, to bring their real selves to work, to pursue opportunities for advancement, and to become successful women who can drive gender equality efforts. This has a knock-on effect, with women being able to further their careers by serving as role models for the next generation.

STEM jobs are notoriously tough to fill, and the labour market’s expansion is already surpassing the supply of experienced technicians. This type of deficit in important technical fields may in turn suffocate innovation and growth. The technology sector must begin populating the employment pool with skilled, enthusiastic individuals of all genders. Let us carry out this plan by providing our skilled builders with the resources and materials they require to build a bridge that is robust enough to carry both future and existing citizens.

