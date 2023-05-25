What role can young people play in civil society? What does it take to be an effective young leader? 

Young people have always shaped the world around them. They play a determining role in the development of civil society, in particular in the construction of a democratic and legal state with strong values and principles of justice. The question of responsible leadership now is as relevant as ever. Because the qualities of today’s young leaders will determine the future of our communities, our countries, of the entire world. Being a responsible leader is about challenges, difficulties, risk, responsibility and opportunity, it is about success, influence, change, competence, and character.

Is it possible to be born with the necessary qualities to lead, or do they have to be learnt? What qualities should a responsible leader possess? How can they be developed – is it even possible to do this? What significance does this have for the construction and development of civil society? And how relevant is all this to the issue of Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction and the country’s movement towards European integration? We will discuss this and more in this article.

The question of leadership is controversial. Because one’s understanding of what a leader is, and what qualities he or she should possess, will in turn determine the role they will play in civil society. In my opinion, it is young people who are today the source of the democratic social changes that motivate and inspire. Youth leaders are ready to change their communities and themselves. And these are not only words, it is a truth that is becoming increasingly evident every day.

Young people can become a driving force behind the development of civil society and ultimately impact on changes in the state and its interaction with citizens – through their activities, organisations, unions, networks, and associations. One great example of such participation is the “Young European Ambassadors” initiative. After all, this is a network that connects young, ambitious, change-ready people who influence the world, communities and the country with their projects, participation in international, local events, as well as their cooperation in the implementation of projects with various stakeholders.

Another good example from my own experience is my participation as a Student Dean of the Faculty of Economics of BTNAU – the Bila Tserkva National Agrarian University. This is a unique and interesting experience of personal leadership, change-making and influence on young people. As Head of the Student Council, I have responsibility, influence and inspiration through conducting various events for students, cooperating with other faculties and trying to involve them in active public life.

So, as you can see, young leaders take part in volunteer and public youth projects too. They develop youth councils, movements, participate in forums and events, and spread knowledge. They also participate in joint projects with other stakeholders, such as non-governmental organisations, student councils, volunteer initiatives on different levels, school councils, business, private individuals, state government bodies and institutions, local self-government bodies in communities, international organisations, etc. More importantly, young people have their own values and priorities and recognise that they have a critical role and a unique responsibility in determining their nations’ futures. And this, in my opinion, is a key component of responsible leadership; the ability to be held accountable for the effect your actions have on others, in particular the team you are working with, as well of course as the ability to inspire that team. Leadership today is about youth, their faith, their readiness and responsibility.

Of course the question is always asked whether a leader is born or made? Naturally those who are born with certain inherent qualities may have an advantage, but not always. Having studied this at some length, I have identified several factors that can help in the formation of a leader. These are: early leadership experience, a humanistic education, which teaches one to think widely and creatively, the experience of defeat and failure, which gives important life lessons, and the opportunity for continuous self-development.

But it is worth mentioning that there is no “magic pill”, for effective, responsible leadership, these environmental factors need to act in combination with certain inherent personal qualities. A leader has to have a natural thirst for knowledge, personal charisma, a sense of vision, energy, communication skills, the ability to motivate and maintain a team, empathy and passion. A truly responsible leader needs to demonstrate compassion towards the community at large and not be motivated by personal ambition, and to have the strength of character to learn from their mistakes.

Therefore, I believe that everyone has a chance to become a leader. In my opinion, and based on my personal experience, the ideal combination of these factors is found in the person for whom leadership is a natural mission. For those of us who perhaps do not have this sense of mission, it is possible to become a leader through a combination of great will power and the investment of a lot of effort in yourself. And on the subject of how this can be done, here is a recommendation of how to develop leadership skills: be proactive and manage your life, set goals and priorities, be responsible for your actions and lifestyle. You should stop being afraid of the new and should be prepared to leave your comfort zone, follow your desires, communicate, and actively build a network of contacts. You must understand the interests of other people, think about their point of view, and try, in controversial situations, to find mutually beneficial solutions. Enjoy what you do, because enthusiasm and motivation should become your best friends.

Why is the participation of youth in leadership roles so important? Because such participation is crucial to sustainable democracy and the development of civil society, and to a better understanding by the state of the needs of young people. Furthermore, the state then takes young people seriously, and realises the part they can play in the future of their country.

Youth participation in democratic processes is about being free and able to make a choice to live the life you want and deserve. And it is also about building an awareness of your rights, using the opportunity to express your opinions and to defend your point of view. It can give you confidence and greater self-respect, but the most important thing is the experience it gives you of the daily struggle for a better future. Yes, this involves losses and failures, but we as individuals, will be strengthened and enriched by those experiences and as a result will be able to make our country the best version ever!

Thus, the question of Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction and its progress towards EU membership is relevant to the issue of youth leadership development, because of the crucial role the young play in the existence of civil society. The values of the young, their thirst for growth and the development of their country mean only one thing: young people, ambitious and able, with a strong belief in democratic values, are already contributing to today’s struggle for a just and fair Ukraine and for movement toward European integration.

