Opportunity for Ukrainians in Poland: College of Europe in Natolin looking for communication officer
The College of Europe in Natolin, based in Warsaw, Poland, invites interested candidates to apply for the position of Communication Officer, working for the EU-funded project Natolin4Capacity Building/N4CB.
The full title of the project is ‘Capacity Building for Integration and Reform – enhancing the administrative capacity of Ukrainian civil service for European integration through a comprehensive educational programme’.
The communication officer will promote the project and its activities, cooperate with the media, organise events, etc.
The candidate should have a master’s degree in promotion / advertising / political science / journalism or a related field, relevant work experience and a good level of English and Ukrainian.
The application deadline is 31 May.
