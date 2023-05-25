Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Presents Civic Leadership Awards to High School Students

RHODE ISLAND, May 25 - PROVIDENCE, RI – On Friday, May 12, 2023, Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore honored the more than 120 high school students selected as 2023 Rhode Island Civic Leadership Award winners at a State House ceremony. The award is given annually to high school students who have made outstanding contributions to their schools and communities over the past year.

"My years in the classroom have shown me that our students are capable of tremendous acts of service and civic engagement, and that belief has only been strengthened by my visits to schools around our state," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "I am impressed by the leadership shown by these students and look forward to seeing them continue to grow as community leaders."

Schools from around Rhode Island nominated two students who have excelled in areas such as public service, leadership, and academic achievement.

Click here to see photos from the event. Click here to watch Capitol TV's coverage of the ceremony.

The students honored were:

• Barrington High School: Samuel Barber, Sophia Ford

• Beacon Charter High School for the Arts: Alexander Reynolds, Ezra Cisse

• Bishop Hendricken High School: Blake Lukens, Daniel D'Alessio

• Blackstone Academy Charter School: Boluwatife Favour Akinnagbe, Layla Charron

• Blackstone Valley Prep High School: Alejandro Zuluaga, Gezibella Soto

• Central Falls Senior High School: Alondra Santos-Godinez, Elijah Nunez

• Central High School: Bibiana Baez Camacho, Shaylyn Giron

• Chariho Regional High School: Gabrielle Macaruso, Jackson Boyd

• Charles E. Shea High School: Evelise Barros, Gleneris Santos

• Coventry High School: Emily Smith, William Chace

• Cranston Area Career and Technical Center: Christian Mak, Talia Petit

• Cranston High School East: SarahJean Sainristil, Timothy Yean

• Cranston High School West: Peter Vachon, Thea Marses

• Cumberland High School: Madeleine Estes, Nolan Rogalski

• Dr. Jorge Alvarez High School: Terrell Osborne, Xaris Cifuentes

• East Greenwich High School: Alana Modi, Tyler Caterson

• East Providence High School: Eva Laroche, Jaydon Massa

• Highlander Charter School: Jacqueline Joly, Olivia Hazard

• Hope High School: Diego Hurtado Cespedes, Valeria Liranzo Concepcion

• Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts: Hunter Roman, Sarah Sousa

• Johnston Senior High School: Cameron Ferrara, Logan Brennan

• La Salle Academy: Lolaoluwa Alarapon, Nicholas D'Attelo

• Lincoln High School: Jennifer Hayden, Sophie Ashman

• Lincoln School: Anabel Schiller

• Mount Pleasant High School: Benjamin Rodriguez, Julissa Davis

• Mount Saint Charles Academy: Laurel Christensen, Sebastian Iacuone

• Mt. Hope High School: Lucien Chidester, Victor Bullard

• Narragansett High School: Aidan Flynn, Delia Tanzi Buchbaum

• NEL/CPS Construction and Career Academy: Gianni Ciccarelli, Marisa Gould

• North Kingstown High School: Gabriel Anthony

• North Providence High School: Nora O'Connor, Thomas Niosi

• North Smithfield High School: Hailey Hoyle, Kaiden Dalby

• Paul Cuffee Upper School: Leeasia Garway, Magdalene Karmo

• Pilgrim High School: Andrew Vicino, Audra McDonnell

• Ponaganset High School: Jaina Yekelchik, Riley McCormick

• Portsmouth High School: Keira Boxell, Makayla Boxell

• Providence Career and Technical Academy: Jeffry Orellana Ardon, Naomi Felix Monanci

• Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College Charter High School: Jajacob Santiago, Samantha Tamayo

• Rocky Hill School: Imanol Acevedo, Lauren Zheng

• Rogers High School: Jelani Jackson, Kendra Kirwin

• Saint Raphael Academy: Clare Bradley, Sharbel Mikhail

• School One: Harriett Kay, Sienna Smyth

• Scituate High School: Abigail Chatelle, Maura Pendergast

• Smithfield High School: Owen Richard, Riley Trainor

• St. Andrew's School: Ari Steinberg, Sydney Green

• St. George's School: Mae Lial, James McCarron

• St. Mary Academy - Bay View: Annabelle Tracy, Katey Sattel

• St. Patrick Academy: Andres Morales, Emily Cruz

• The Greene School: Damanti O'Connell, Kai Roberts-Speaker

• The Metropolitan Regional Career & Technical Center: Lacie Brown, Nicole Cruz

• The Prout School: Clare Flaherty, Richard Engelman

• The Regional Career and Technical Center at Coventry High School: Jully Myrthil, Makaila Fosu

• Tiverton High School: Cameron Lambert, Eillish Condon

• Toll Gate High School: Vaibhavi Mandalam

• Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts: Carlos Alvarez Cabrera, Karla Medrano

• Trinity Christian Academy: Jeremy Linval, Kaylee Chambers

• West Warwick High School: Liliana Badessa, Riley Maynard

• Westerly High School: Camden Kelly, Eric Fusaro

• William B. Cooley, Sr. High School/Prov. Academy of International Studies High School: Emily Rinda, Nehemia Etando

• William E. Tolman High School: Dylan Brouillette, Natalia Alvarado

• Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center: Azalea Mueller, Daishanay Francis

• Woonsocket High School: Mandolyn Holliday, Matthew Cusson

• YouthBuild Preparatory Academy School: Aiyana Hazard, Jarinys Martinez

• 360 High School: Nicole Mcclelland, Nurkis Payamps

###