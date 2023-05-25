Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) Shareholders Who Held Sandbridge Acquisition Corp. Shares Prior to the Merger

/EIN News/ -- NEWTOWN, Pa., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating securities fraud and breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of shareholders of Sandbridge Acquisition Corp. (“Sandbridge”) (NYSE: SBG), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), who acquired Sandbridge shares before the closing of its business combination with Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet”) (NYSE: OWLT), on or before July 15, 2021.



Owlet operates a digital parenting platform for smart baby monitoring products that provide real-time data and insights to parents. Owlet maintains its principal executive offices in Lehi, UT. The business combination of Sandbridge and Owlet was approved by Sandbridge shareholders at its Special Meeting held on July 14, 2021. Owlet common stock began trading on the NYSE under its new ticker symbol “OWLT”, on July 15, 2021.

Sandbridge investors may have claims based on alleged false and misleading statements and/or material omissions contained in the documents used to solicit shareholder approval for the business combination between Sandbridge and Owlet. Please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP at 1-844-696-7492 to discuss your investment losses, or by e-mail at elechtzin@edelson-law.com or medelson@edelson-law.com, or you can submit your information online HERE.

