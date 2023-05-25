Mobile Water Treatment Market Size, Share and Forecast 2031

global mobile water treatment market size was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $9.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile water treatment market is projected to register a steady growth during the forecast period (2022-2031). The increasing demand for potable water, owing to the rising population and industrialization, is propelling the growth of this market. Furthermore, the government efforts to improve the water quality are projected to fuel the growth of the mobile water treatment market during the forecast period.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Global Mobile Water Treatment Market," The global mobile water treatment market size was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The services commonly offered by the businesses in the mobile water treatment market are rental and lease. Among these, the rental segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to the increasing number of small-scale industries. Further, the microfiltration segment under the technology type registered higher revenue in 2021, owing to its wide-scale usability.

The mobile water treatment technology helps to reduce the cost of water treatment, as it can be easily moved from one place to another. This technology also eliminates the need for setting up permanent water treatment plants or systems, thus, reducing the overall cost. In addition, mobile water treatment systems are capable of treating a wide range of water contaminants, including trace metals, suspended solids, and organic matter. Moreover, these systems are available in various capacities and are widely used in residential and commercial applications.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for potable water in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The presence of a large population and the subsequent need for clean water for drinking, industrial, and agricultural purposes, is expected to drive the growth of the mobile water treatment market in this region.

The mobile water treatment market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of several large and small players. The leading players are focusing on product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic partnerships, in order to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in 2020, A. O. Smith Corporation acquired Aquasana, a water purification technology company. This acquisition will help the company expand its product portfolio, thus, strengthening its position in the mobile water treatment market.

In conclusion, the increasing demand for potable water, coupled with the government efforts to improve the water quality, is expected to boost the growth of the mobile water treatment market during the forecast period.

