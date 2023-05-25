ProByte Sponsors ICBM'23 International Conference of Business and Management Conducted by Mohammad Ali Jinnah University
KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Faculty of Business Administration of Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU), hosted an International Conference on Business & Management (ICBM) on May 19-20, 2023 with the theme: Creating End User Value through Sustainable Business and Analytics. Attracting professionals, researchers, and industry leaders from Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, and China. It was a premier event that empowered global business minds and served as a platform for professionals and academics to engage in meaningful discussions, share innovative ideas, and explore the latest trends in business and management.
From left to right: Prof. Dr. Zubair A. Shaikh (VC MAJU), H.E Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, H.E Mr. Cemal Sangu , H.E Mr. Herman Hardynata Ahmed, and Dr. Abdul Badih El Dada
The conference agenda featured keynotes speeches, panel discussions, research paper presentations, and interactive workshops covering a wide range of topics such as:
• Strategic HRM, Leadership, and Organizational Psychology
• Supply Chain and Operations Management
• Digital Marketing, Social Media, and Entrepreneurship
• Project Management
• Emerging Trends in Banking and Finance
• Technology and Innovation Management
• Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Socio-economic Development
The opening of the event started with a panel discussion on creating sustainable business value through international trade and corporation: a technology and innovation perspective. Prof. Dr. Zubair A. Shaikh (VC MAJU, Patron ICBM 2023) moderated the panel. H.E Mr. Herman Hardynata Ahmed (Consul General of Malaysia), H.E Mr. Cemal Sangu (Consul General of the Republic of Turkey), H.E Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat (Consul General of Indonesia), and Dr. Abdul Badih El Dada (Director Event Management, Islamic Chamber of Commerce Industry & Agriculture ICCIA) served as the panelists and shared their insightful perspective on the subject.
"It is a breakthrough moment for ProByte as an organization. We are proud to have played a part in uniting visionary minds at the International Conference on Business and Management.”- Kashif Hussain Shah, CEO ProByte.
ProByte is a dynamic digital marketing agency founded in 2020 with a vision to empower businesses and help them thrive in the digital realm. As a forward-thinking agency, we leverage the latest industry trends and cutting-edge strategies to deliver impactful results for our clients. With a team of skilled professionals, we specialize in search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click advertising (PPC), social media marketing, content creation, and web design. Our customer-centric approach, combined with our passion for innovation, allows us to craft customized solutions that drive online visibility, boost brand engagement, and generate measurable growth. Trust ProByte to navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape and unleash your brand's full potential.
Press Contact: Aden Batool, PR & Communications, ProByte
Email: aden.batool@probyte.pk
