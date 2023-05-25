UM’s Portuguese Language Summer Course now open for applications

MACAU, May 25 - The 37th Portuguese Language Summer Course, organised by the Department of Portuguese of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities of the University of Macau (UM), is now open for applications. The application deadline is 18 June, and those who are interested in the Portuguese language are welcome to apply. The summer course is a key project of UM’s training of bilingual professionals.

This year’s summer course will be held on-site from 10 July to 28 July. The summer course will include language courses, thematic courses, as well as cultural clubs dedicated to various artistic expressions, which will improve the participants’ Portuguese language skills, expand their sociolinguistic and pragmatic knowledge, and enhance their sociocultural skills as well as intercultural awareness.

With reference to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), the language courses are offered at four different levels, namely, basic (A1), elementary (A2), intermediate (B1 and B2), and advanced (C). Participants will take a placement test to identify the level that best corresponds to their linguistic profile. The basic (A1) and elementary (A2) language courses will run from 9:00am to 1:00pm, with 60 hours in total; while the intermediate (B1 and B2) and advanced (C) language courses will run from 10:00am to 1:00pm, with 45 hours in total. Participants enrolled in the intermediate (B1 and B2) and advanced language courses may also choose to attend the thematic courses, which will run from 8:45am to 9:45am, with 15 hours in total.

The language courses will also be supplemented by 15 hours of guided self-study. In addition to courses aimed at developing written and oral skills, the language courses will include sessions dedicated to grammar, vocabulary, and other level-appropriate content. The thematic courses will cover literature, history, international relations, translation, and various topics related to Portuguese-speaking countries. Furthermore, participants may also participate in the evening programme, which will consist of cultural clubs dedicated to various artistic expressions associated with Portuguese-speaking countries, such as dance, music, poetry, body language, gastronomy, and oenology.

The teaching materials of the abovementioned cultural activities are free of charge. Upon completion of the summer course, participants who have attended 80 per cent of classes will receive a certificate of attendance, which will contain information about their course performance. To apply for the summer course, please visit the website at https://fah.um.edu.mo/dportsummercourse2023/.