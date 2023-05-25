CE: Government committed to implementing six requirements laid out by senior state official

MACAU, May 25 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, pledged on Tuesday (23 May) that the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government would strive to deliver results in six key areas of governance highlighted by the Vice Chairman of the 13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, who is in Macao for a four-day visit.

Mr Xia met on Tuesday evening with the Chief Executive, as well as with principal officials from the executive, legislative and judicial branches. During a panel meeting, the senior state official laid out six requirements regarding the development of the MSAR.

During the meeting, Mr Xia also delivered a greeting message from President Xi Jinping to the people of Macao.

For his part, the Chief Executive said he was grateful for the President’s attention to Macao. Mr Ho noted that President Xi had always attached great importance to the SAR, providing guidance to ensure the region’s prosperity and stability.

The Chief Executive pledged that the MSAR Government would join efforts with different sectors of society, working to implement the six requirements laid out by Mr Xia, in order to make Macao a better place to live in, and to meet the high expectations deposited in Macao by the Central Government.

The six requirements raised by Mr Xia were: making greater progress in fully, accurately and unswervingly upholding the ‘One country, two systems’ principle; enhancing work related to safeguarding national security; doubling efforts on the development of patriotic forces in Macao; bolstering Macao’s economic diversification; pressing ahead with the development of Hengqin island; and striving for overall improved governance.

The Chief Executive pointed out that Macao’s overall economy had been experiencing improvement since the start of the year, thanks to the support from the Central Government and the entire nation. In particular, the preferential policies introduced by the Central Government benefiting Macao had provided fresh momentum to the region’s social and economic development, stated Mr Ho.

He added that the MSAR Government would work with the Macao community to make fresh progress in various areas, in order to lay a sound foundation, ahead of the celebration next year of the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland.

Looking ahead, Mr Ho said the MSAR Government would steadfastly adhere to the ‘One country, two systems’ principle, making full use of the advantages offered by the principle, while upholding the spirit of the 20th National People’s Congress, and pro-actively integrating with national development, in order to play a more relevant role in the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.