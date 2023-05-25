CE thanks President Xi Jinping for his letter of encouragement to MUST students and faculty members

MACAU, May 25 - President Xi Jinping sent on Tuesday (23 May) a congratulatory message in a letter of reply to Macao University of Science and Technology (MUST) faculty members and students who took part in research for the ‘Macao Science Satellite-1’ space-exploration satellite.

The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, expressed his deepest gratitude – on behalf of the Macao SAR Government and the people of Macao – to the President, for his encouragement of, and support for, the region’s education and technology sectors.

Mr Ho pointed out that President Xi’s letter of reply was filled with meaningful and heartfelt messages, making it especially moving and motivating.

In the letter, President Xi lauded Macao academia’s passion and sense of responsibility in relation to science and technology. He also acknowledged Macao’s achievements in deepening collaboration with the technology sector in mainland China. The President urged Macao’s tertiary education sector and those engaged in science work to carry forward a spirit of patriotism and proactively integrate their work with overall national development. This was in order to make new contributions to the practice of the ‘One country, two systems’ principle.

The letter was not merely an affirmation of the work of MUST faculty members and students, but also a message embodying the care felt by, and the expectations of, the Central Government with regard to the people of Macao, said Mr Ho. He added that the letter was greatly encouraging to every Macao resident.

According to Mr Ho, building the nation into a world power in science and technology, and pressing ahead with Chinese-style modernisation, would greatly widen the horizon for the development of Macao’s tertiary education and technology sectors.

He said the Government would repay the President’s support, through concrete effort, increased investment in education and technological development, and by strengthening the team of researchers at tertiary institutions in Macao. The Government would also offer incentives for technological innovation, and for the practical application of scientific research, in order to facilitate appropriate economic diversification with the help of technology, he noted.