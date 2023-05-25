Senior state official Xia Baolong visits SAR’s key institutions in day two of trip to Macao

MACAU, May 25 - The Vice Chairman of the 13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, continued on Wednesday (24 May) his visit to Macao. He began day two of the visit with a work meeting with the Chief Executive and principal officials of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government.

The meeting was held at the Government Headquarters, with Mr Xia listening to a work report from the MSAR Government.

Following the meeting, the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, and the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In, accompanied Mr Xia in a tour of the Legislative Assembly Building. During the visit, the senior state official met with the Macao legislators to learn more about the legislature’s work.

Mr Xia then proceeded to the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, where he attended a demonstration of educational activities, allowing him to learn more about Macao’s work regarding training of qualified human resources for the tourism sector.

In the afternoon, Mr Xia returned to the Government Headquarters to meet with representatives from the Macao public security forces. The Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak, delivered a presentation about Macao’s security situation and the work of the Macao public security forces.

At the end of the day, Mr Xia visited the Court of Final Appeal where he listened to work reports presented by the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Mr Sam Hou Fai, and the Prosecutor General, Mr Ip Son Sang, respectively. Mr Xia also had brief exchanges with judges from different court levels, as well as with public prosecutors.

Mr Xia will conclude his four-day visit to Macao on 26 May.