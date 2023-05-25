Atlantic Premiers call for delay of implementation of federal Clean Fuel Regulations 

CANADA, May 25 - Atlantic Premiers call on the federal government to delay implementation of new Clean Fuel Regulations until a plan can be developed to address the disproportionate impact of the regulations on Atlantic Canadians.

The Council of Atlantic Premiers met virtually yesterday with the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Steven Guilbeault, to discuss these issues.

As the July 1 implementation date of the federal Clean Fuel Regulations approaches, Atlantic Premiers remain concerned about the detrimental and disproportionate impact they will have on Atlantic Canadians. Together with the carbon tax increase also scheduled for July 1, an increase in the cost of gasoline and diesel is anticipated. These increases will further add to inflationary pressures that will increase the costs of other goods imported to the region.

The Atlantic provinces have been working collaboratively with the federal government to invest in innovative clean technologies to accelerate the development of renewable energy, reduce emissions, and ensure a supply of clean and affordable energy products for Atlantic Canadians.

Premiers noted that Atlantic Canada has been a leader in climate action, and is prepared to work in partnership with the federal government to attain shared objectives of greenhouse gas emission reductions without adding to the inflationary pressures already facing Atlantic Canadians.

Premiers are concerned by the uncertainty the new regulations may create and were disappointed that the federal minister has not provided clarity on the impact of the Regulations on fuel prices and fuel supplies, despite acknowledging there will be a disproportionate impact to Atlantic Canadians.

Atlantic Premiers are encouraged by the minister’s commitment to work with them to address concerns expressed by producers and consumers in the region. They look forward to positive results being confirmed within the next two weeks by the federal government to ensure these measures do not place an unfair burden on Atlantic Canadians.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michelle Stevens, Office of the Premier, Nova Scotia, 902-222-1784

Nicolle Carlin, Office of the Premier, New Brunswick, 506-453-7494

Adam Ross, Office of the Premier, Prince Edward Island, 902-368-4400

Meghan McCabe, Office of the Premier, Newfoundland and Labrador, 709-729-3960