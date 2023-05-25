Submit Release
Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire Is Saturday, June 3

Dianne Timmins: (603) 271-1744
Jay Martin: (603) 271-3212
May 25, 2023

Concord, NH – Take advantage of New Hampshire’s Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 3, 2023. On Free Fishing Day, you can fish anywhere in New Hampshire without a fishing license. Both state residents and nonresidents may participate. All other fishing regulations apply and must be followed, including season dates and bag limits.

“Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for anglers of all skill levels to discover—or rediscover—what makes fishing in the Granite State so special, and it’s a great day for family and friends to enjoy the outdoors together,” said Dianne Timmins, Inland Fisheries Chief for the NH Fish and Game Department. “Everyone is sure to be ‘hooked’ after an exciting day of fishing.”

Consider including a few “fishing holes” in your plan for the day because some locations may be crowded. If you need advice on where to try your luck, consult our all-new interactive map of trout-stocking locations near you: https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/fishing/trout-stocking.html.

For details on fishing rules for various waters, consult the New Hampshire Freshwater and the New Hampshire Saltwater Fishing Digests, available at www.fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html.

Find much more information about fishing in New Hampshire at www.fishnh.com/fishing. To learn more about where to launch a boat visit www.wildlife.state.nh.us/maps/boatfish/index.html.

