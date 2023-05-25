Cutera, Inc. Faces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings (CUTR)

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) investors who acquired securities between February 17, 2021, and May 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you are a shareholder who incurred losses during this period, you have until July 24, 2023, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) overstated the sustainability of Cutera’s revenue growth; (2) failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company’s senior leadership and Board; (3) failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company’s common stock, Plaintiff and other members of the Class suffered significant damages. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

