Hypertension Drugs Global Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a CAGR of ~3% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The hypertension drugs market is expected to surge during the forecast period of 2023–2028 owing to the rising prevalence of hypertension, the increasing number of obese and overweight people, rising awareness of high blood pressure and its consequences, and rising cases of psychiatric comorbidities associated with uncontrolled hypertension, among other factors.

The hypertension drugs market is expected to surge during the forecast period of 2023–2028 owing to the rising prevalence of hypertension, the increasing number of obese and overweight people, rising awareness of high blood pressure and its consequences, and rising cases of psychiatric comorbidities associated with uncontrolled hypertension, among other factors.

DelveInsight’s Hypertension Drugs Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading hypertension drugs companies’ market shares, challenges, hypertension drugs market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market hypertension drugs companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Hypertension Drugs Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global hypertension drugs market during the forecast period.

Notable hypertension drugs companies such as Pharmanovia, Boehringer Ingelheim Ltd., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Lupin, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Noden Pharma DAC, Bayer, Zydus Cadila, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd., Mankind Pharma, GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD., Ajanta Pharma, and several others, are currently operating in the hypertension drugs market.

and several others, are currently operating in the hypertension drugs market. In December 2022, Glenmark received the US FDA approval for the high blood pressure medicine Nicardipine Hydrochloride.

received the US FDA approval for the high blood pressure medicine Nicardipine Hydrochloride. In September 2022, Lupin announced the launch of Sildenafil for oral suspension, indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Hypertension Drugs Overview

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. Obesity, heavy alcohol intake, smoking, and a family history of hypertension are all risk factors for hypertension. Beta-blockers are frequently used to treat hypertension. High blood pressure is a frequent condition in which the long-term pressure of blood against your artery walls is severe enough to cause health problems, including coronary heart disease. Hypertension drugs are medicines used to treat and manage hypertension in people. If lifestyle changes alone are insufficient to bring blood pressure down to the target level, these drugs can help.





Hypertension Drugs Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the highest proportion of the hypertension medications market in 2023, out of all regions. The market for hypertension drugs is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the importance of key growth factors such as increasing cases of hypertension, an increasing number of obese and overweight individuals in the region, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, among others. Furthermore, advanced product launches with numerous products receiving regulatory approval are expected to fuel the hypertension drug market in the United States. For example, Alembic Pharma got approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in August 2022 for chlorthalidone tablets intended for the treatment of high blood pressure.

Hypertension Drugs Market Dynamics

Hypertension is a key risk factor for cardiovascular disorders, including coronary heart disease and stroke, as well as chronic renal disease, heart failure, arrhythmia, and dementia. As the prevalence of hypertension rises, so will the risk of other deadly diseases, necessitating the use of hypertension drugs to avoid poor health outcomes. The increased prevalence of psychiatric comorbidities such as depression, anxiety disorders, and others that contribute to uncontrolled hypertension is expected to drive the hypertension drugs market. Another factor driving the growth of the hypertension drugs market is the growing number of overweight and obese people worldwide.

However, hypertension drug side effects and an increasing number of hypertension drug recalls may limit the hypertension drugs market growth.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the hypertension drugs market growth. This was due to lockdown impositions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, which resulted in a halt in production, processing, supply, distribution, import, export, and other hypertension medications market-related activities. Patients with hypertension were not prioritized, resulting in fewer doctor visits and prescriptions for hypertension medications. Nonetheless, the hypertension drugs market is in a recovery phase as a result of the resumption of activities across all sectors, including healthcare and pharmaceutical, as well as the rise in the number of overweight and obese individuals post-pandemic, providing ample opportunities for hypertension drugs to grow at a significant revenue during the forecast period.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Base Year 2022 Hypertension Drugs Market CAGR ~3% Key Hypertension Drugs Companies Pharmanovia, Boehringer Ingelheim Ltd., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Lupin, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Noden Pharma DAC, Bayer, Zydus Cadila, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd., Mankind Pharma, GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD., Ajanta Pharma, among others

Hypertension Drugs Market Assessment

Hypertension Drugs Market Segmentation Hypertension Drugs Market Segmentation By Pharmacological Class: Beta-Blockers, Diuretics, Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Angiotensin Ii Receptor Antagonists, Renin Inhibitors, and Others Hypertension Drugs Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Hypertension Drugs Market 7 Hypertension Drugs Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Hypertension Drugs Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Hypertension Epidemiology Forecast

Hypertension Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted hypertension epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Pulmonary Hypertension Market

Pulmonary Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key pulmonary hypertension companies, including Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Aerovate Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, Camurus, ATXA Therapeutics, among others.

Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline

Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key pulmonary arterial hypertension companies, including Reata Pharmaceuticals, Pharmosa BioPharm, United Therapeutics Corporation, Acceleron Pharma, Bellerophon Therapeutics, among others.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key pulmonary arterial hypertension companies, including Merck, Complexa, Acceleron Pharma, Ribomic, among others.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key pulmonary arterial hypertension companies including Merck, Complexa, Acceleron Pharma, Ribomic, among others.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology Forecast

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted pulmonary arterial hypertension epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Cardiac Output Monitors Market

Cardiac Output Monitors Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2028 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cardiac output monitors companies, including Osypka Medical GmbH, CNSystems Medizintechnik GmbH., Uscom, Deltex Medical Limited, among others.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Space

Upcoming Cardiovascular Diseases Drugs

Key Companies in the Cardiology Segment

Heart Failure Market

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

