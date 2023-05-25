SPAT Media, Inc. Announces Partnership with Sterling Select Group LLC
SPAT’s Interactive Image Technology Offers New Ways to Monetize Content; Sterling Select Joins SPAT Management Team as Operating Partner
SPAT’s technology has the capability to revolutionize the way humans engage with all forms of digital imagery, whether via traditional Web 2.0 screens or via Web3 environments.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SPAT Media, Inc., a technology company that is disrupting the digital content landscape by converting images into interactive, commerce-enabled assets (“SPAT”), has announced a partnership with Sterling Select Group LLC, a venture development accelerator associated with Sterling Equities. SPAT’s patent pending technology process takes static images that have dominated the internet for decades and enables the viewer to access context, content and commerce directly within the image on the page it resides. This interactivity allows creators, content marketers and publishers to drive deeper engagement with their audiences and monetize content in new ways.
— Christopher J. Steele, Managing Partner of Sterling Select
"Interactivity enables not only a deep and direct engagement with the viewer but behind the technology is an adtech / martech ledger allowing for transparent and frictionless sharing of real revenues driven from the interactive image. This could literally disrupt the traditional model, even making banner ads obsolete," said J. Christopher Golden, partner at Sterling Select.
“Interactivity enables not only a deep and direct engagement with the viewer but behind the technology is an adtech / martech ledger allowing for transparent and frictionless sharing of real revenues driven from the interactive image. This could literally disrupt the traditional model, even making banner ads obsolete,” said J. Christopher Golden, partner at Sterling Select.
“Sterling Select and their unique program bring tremendous value to SPAT by supporting our executive team as we prepare to scale our game-changing technology,” said Matt Hill, co-founder and CEO of SPAT. “Select’s skills, experience and reach go far above and beyond typical venture firms. They are ‘force multipliers’ who execute on novel plans and strategies while also helping entrepreneurs with the blocking and tackling of everyday management.”
SPAT co-founder Ed Brooks added: “SPAT is taking a proven form of interactivity on social media and making it accessible to any creator on any platform, free of the restrictions of walled gardens. We are excited to partner with Sterling Select to help us expand our opportunity while bringing on key development partners at this stage.”
ABOUT STERLING SELECT GROUP LLC
Sterling Select Group LLC is a venture development firm associated with Sterling Equities. With deep inroads in real estate, sports, media and entertainment, technology, financial services, supply chain management and security, the breadth of our collective expertise allows us to be responsive to opportunities across the board.
Our unique venture development program seeks to unlock the value that comes from combining the strengths of established companies and family offices with that of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. As operators and not advisors, we design and execute creative strategies that result in faster and more productive collaboration for constituents without the reputational or economic exposure typical of traditional venture platforms. By aligning the interests of all constituents, focusing on the valuation-creation side of innovation and growth, and reducing loss ratios, we enhance the economic returns for our partners targeting venture investment.
ABOUT SPAT MEDIA, INC.
SPAT has developed a patent-pending technology process that converts digital images into interactive, commerce-enabled experiences that can reside in any Web2 or Web3 environment. The company provides solutions to help creators, content marketers and editorial outlets drive direct engagement and monetize content in new ways by making their images interactive and native. Unlike existing hyperlink technologies, SPAT delivers context, content and a path to purchase within an image on the page where it resides. Utilizing object segmentation, we capture valuable consumer insights helping customers optimize their content strategy. And our transparent royalty ledger aggregates impression-based and affiliate marketing revenue that is distributed to designated stakeholders in real-time, thus providing economic empowerment across the creator ecosystem. Visit https://www.spat.media to learn more.
Matt Hill
SPAT Media, Inc.
matt@spat.media
