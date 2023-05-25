Global Digital Textile Printing Market is projected to be valued at US$ 8.5 Billion at a CAGR of 12.2% by the forecast period 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The digital textile printing market is witnessing increased sales of equipment due to advancements in technology. The Chinese market, with a remarkable CAGR of 13.8%, is emerging as a lucrative opportunity. The fashion industry is particularly impacted by the transformative effects of digital textile printing.

Companies in the digital textile printing industry are focusing on technological advancements and investing in research and development. To diversify their product portfolios and gain a competitive edge.

The development of eco-friendly printing systems and the integration of digital printers with advanced software enable innovative designs, vibrant colors, and improved sharpness.

The rising use of dye-sublimation digital printing and integration of printing techniques to achieve high printing speeds. Advantages like low cost and durability contribute to market expansion in developing economies.

However, the high cost of digital textile printing machines remains a challenge, making them more expensive compared to traditional printing methods. The adoption of single-pass printing for higher quality adds to the cost, and skilled operators are needed to achieve desired outcomes.

Manufacturers are striving to reduce the cost of ink and pigments to alleviate this market restraint. North America accounts for 13.2% of the total market share in the digital textile printing industry, driven by the presence of digital natives and key players in the region.

In India, the growth of digital textile printing is supported by the promising performance of the textile sector, the presence of textile mill clusters, and an expected growth trajectory of 13.0% between 2023 and 2033.

China is also contributing significantly to market growth through advancements in digital textile printing technology. Chinese companies are developing advanced equipment using innovative digital printing technology. The China market is projected to record a transforming CAGR of 13.8%.

The direct-to-fabric (DTF) printing process is driving high market growth, accounting for 45.6% of the market share. Followed by direct-to-garment printing at 33.9% and dye sublimation printing at 12.1%.

The fashion industry holds a commanding share of 43.4% in the global digital textile printing market. As the technology enables faster production, customization, and unique design capabilities, while also reducing inventory costs and facilitating faster response to fashion trends. Digital textile printing has become a game-changer in the fashion industry, empowering designers and brands to bring their creative visions to life more efficiently and sustainably.

Competitive Landscape:

The global digital textile printing market is becoming more competitive as increased demand for printed textiles and consistent profitability attract new vendors. Because of the growing demand for environmentally friendly products, the market's key players are focusing on new product releases and partnership formation. Kornit Digital, Seiko Epson Corporation, Mimaki Engineering, and Durst Group are some leading participants in the sector.

October 2021 - Roland DG Corporation, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and printers/cutters, announced the launch of D-BRIDGE. A support website that provides a variety of useful information about the benefits of digitalization and success secrets for anyone involved in creating, particularly those in printing or manufacturing.

May 2021 - Global online fashion retailer and United Kingdom supplier ASOS and Fashion-Enter Ltd. announced a collaboration with Kornit to implement Kornit Presto. A low-impact direct-to-fabric digital textile printing solution with minimal water waste and increased production speeds. Kornit Presto is among the advanced single-step direct-to-fabric printing system.

Key Segmentation:



By Printing Process:

Direct To Garment (DTG)

Dye Sublimation

Direct To Fabric (DTF)



By Ink:

Sublimation

Reactive

Acid

Direct Disperse

Pigment



By Substrate:

Digital Cotton Printing

Digital Silk Printing

Digital Rayon Printing

Digital Linen Printing

Digital Polyester Printing

Others

By End Use:

Clothing

Households

Displays

Technical Textiles

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Printing Process

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Printing Process, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Printing Process, 2023 to 2033

