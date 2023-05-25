Brushless DC Motors Market Dynamic Demand For Future Growth, Industry Analysis and Applications Till 2030

Brushless DC Motors Market Expected to Reach $72.2 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A brushless DC (BLDC) motor is an electric motor that operates using direct current (DC) and does not require brushes for commutation. It is also known as a electronically commutated motor (ECM) or a synchronous DC motor.

Unlike brushed DC motors, which use brushes and a commutator to control the direction of current flow in the motor's windings, BLDC motors use electronic commutation. Electronic commutation is achieved through the use of a control circuit that switches the current in the motor's windings at the appropriate times based on the rotor position.

The brushless dc motors market size was valued at $33.2 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $72.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific has dominated the market in 2020, owing to increase in government investments in the automotive sector and rise in electric vehicle manufacturing in this region. For instance, the Indian budget plan for 2022 includes investment plans up to $14.5 billion for the electric vehicle sector. It will include manufacturing of electric vehicles and its charging stations across the country. As a result, growth in the automotive sector has created demand for brushless DC motors and is expected to drive the market growth.

Top Players:

Buhler Motor GmbH, Faulhaber Group, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited,, Maxon motors AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Ametek Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Arc Systems Inc, Nidec Corporation, Oriental Motor Co. Ltd

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging brushless DC motors market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on rotor type, the inner rotor segment dominated the brushless DC motors market, in terms of revenue in 2020, and the outer rotor

segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By end user, the automotive segment has registered highest revenue in 2020.

• By speed, 2001 RPM to 10,000 RPM has registered highest revenue in 2020.

• Asia-Pacific has dominated the market in 2020, and is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

