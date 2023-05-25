Intermittent lane closures on the southbound lanes of U.S. 63 in Chickasaw County begin on Monday, June 12

Posted on: May 25, 2023

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – May 25, 2023 – Motorists who travel on the southbound lanes of U.S. 63 in Chickasaw County from near the Bremer County line to Iowa 346 need to be aware of an asphalt resurfacing project that may slow down their trip.

Beginning on Monday, June 12, until mid-July, weather permitting, crews will begin work on asphalt resurfacing of the roadway. This work will require intermittent lane closures. Flaggers will be in place to assist motorists along the affected side roads within the work zone.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project contact Ron Loecher, New Hampton construction office, at 641-394-3161 or [email protected]