Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C., Billboards Design Contest Winner Announced

Colorado personal injury law firm Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C., has announced the winners of its first annual Design A Frank Azar Billboard Contest.

Announced in April, the contest gave school students in Colorado a chance to showcase their creativity and win an educational grant for themselves and their school. The law firm picked five winners, one in all several regions - Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo,, and Greeley – to have their designs displayed on a Frank Azar billboard throughout the summer months. Frank Azar received an overwhelming response from students all over the state with many submissions within just the first 10 days of launch.

The winners of the contest are:

Khaylana M. - Pueblo

Max B. - Colorado Springs

Olivia S. - Colorado Springs

Nell C. - Denver

Trail F. - Greeley

The spokesperson for the law firm congratulated the winners by saying, "The billboard contest has been a resounding success. The quality and creativity on show in the submissions vying for the top spot in their respective regions left us awe-struck. We are grateful to every student who took the time to create and send in their designs. At the end of the day, Frank and our team picked the submissions that we felt most accurately represented the spirit of what we do here at Frank Azar. To all the winners, congratulations, and keep your eyes peeled as your creations will soon grace a billboard near you, all summer long."

The Frank Azar Billboard Contest was open to all students, age 18 or younger, who are currently enrolled in Colorado schools. Along with being displayed on a Frank Azar billboard, the selected designs have also won a $2000 educational grant, and $1000 will be awarded to the school the winner is enrolled in.

As a self-starter who founded and built Colorado’s largest personal injury law firm, Frank Azar has always encouraged students to explore their creativity and nurture their entrepreneurial spirit. The billboard contest sought to find and award students who show these same sparks. He explains, "It’s important to encourage young people in their creative endeavors. This billboard contest is one way to help those who may be interested in pursuing a career in commercial art or design."

Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C., has been defending the rights of Colorado residents for over 30 years. To date, the personal injury law firm has represented over 50,000 clients and recovered over $2.3 billion for them. The law firm’s practice areas include car, motorcycle, big truck, rideshare, and pedestrian accidents, bad faith claims, workers’ compensation including construction and industrial injuries, product liability, class action lawsuits, and much more.

Mr. Azar is actively involved in cases concerning wage and hour violations, insurance bad faith, product liability, and various mass torts concerning pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices. He also helps curb corporate corruption by actively assisting whistleblowers with the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

In 1995, Franklin D. Azar brought the first of 26 state class action lawsuits against Walmart over its unfair labor practices. The law firm was directly involved in that case, and the rest that followed across the country, which saw the major American retailer paying more than $750 million in settlements and forever changing how it paid its employees for overtime and missed rest and meal breaks.

Over the years, thousands of Colorado residents have shared their approval of the law firm’s personal injury services. It even has an impressive overall rating of 4.3 out of 5.0 from over 1300 reviews on its Google Business Profile where clients praise the law firm’s helpful and responsive staff, knowledgeable personal injury attorneys, and ability to get results against all odds.

A recent review says, "Excellent service. I would highly recommend Franklin D. Azar and Associates. It's wonderful knowing that their attorneys are willing to fight for the client. You only get what you pay for and, it was money well spent!"

Readers can contact Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C., at (303) 900-5595 to schedule a consultation or visit the website to learn more..

