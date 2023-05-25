Lincoln Roofing Contractors Lead Region In Hail & Storm Damage Repair

/EIN News/ -- Highlands, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlands, Nebraska -

Lincoln, NE-based Home Solutions Of Nebraska would like to reach out to local homeowners and offer their roof repair services. Nebraska has experienced a lot of hail storms this year, resulting in more damaged roofs, and this means that there is often a corresponding need for extensive repairs.

Home Solutions is an industry leader in hail and storm damage repair. Their services include roofing, siding, windows, gutters, and exterior doors. The company has been active in the area for almost 30 years, having helped hundreds of homeowners with roofing needs.



Every roof is susceptible to hail and storm damage. While a well-installed, high-quality roof will always last many years before needing to be repaired or replaced, the elements will eventually wear down any roof. In Nebraska, where hail and storms have been quite common over the past year and in previous years, the damage done to roofs in the area is likely to be considerable, and many homeowners are searching for a trustworthy roofing contractor to repair their property. Home Solutions Of Nebraska is one of the most popular roofing contractors in the area, thanks to the company’s commitment to providing excellent service.



The roof of a house serves an essential function. It protects the interior of the home from the outside elements, which is why it is important to have damaged roofs repaired quickly. Home Solutions Of Nebraska will send out a team of roofing specialists to assess the condition of a customer’s roof before determining what action needs to be taken. Should they decide that the roof needs repairing, they identify the problems and work to solve them before further damage occurs, making sure to deal with both visible and invisible damage. Simply repairing visible cracks may not always be sufficient — but a roof repair expert will know to look for issues that may not be obvious today yet will prove to be a hindrance in the future.



“Home Solutions of Nebraska’s roofing services are hand-tailored to fit our client’s needs,” says Home Solutions of Nebraska. “We’re able to offer a wide variety of products and styles to fit every budget. Our roofing experts can install, repair and maintain new and existing roofs to match your new siding, windows, and gutters. We are also no stranger to hail damage, so if your residential roof needs storm damage restoration, you can call on us — your local roofing company. We’ll be with you every step of the way, from free consultations to insurance claims. We like to let our work and satisfied customers do the talking for us, so take a look at some of our featured projects in siding, windows, gutters, doors, and roofing throughout Lincoln and the rest of Nebraska!”



The company first opened its doors in 2003. Its founder, Justin Brandt, has close to 30 years of exterior renovation experience, and this experience is part of the reason Home Solutions of Nebraska has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. The company started with Brandt as the only contractor handling every aspect of every roofing job, but it quickly grew into what it is today: a 20-person team with a dedicated office. The company strives to uphold the highest standards with every job, offering great customer service and even better results. Home Solutions Of Nebraska has the tools and experience needed to work with all kinds of roofs, from asphalt shingles to metal roofing.

Jeff F. says in a review of the company, “From the start, Home Solutions was very responsive and always willing to go the extra mile to help us in picking out our siding. Tyler was an absolute pleasure to work with and made our experience one of the best I have ever had with a contractor. The crew was great as well and did an awesome job on installation. They picked up daily and were respectful of our property. I highly recommend Home Solutions of Nebraska!”



Learn more about roof repair and replacement in Nebraska by visiting Home Solutions of Nebraska’s website. Customers may similarly get in touch with a professional via phone or email.

Home Solutions Of Nebraska

Justin Brandt

(402) 420-6911

info@homesolutionsofnebraska.com

3800 N 27th ST

Lincoln NE 68521

Justin Brandt