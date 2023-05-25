Mortgage Rates Continue to Increase

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.57 percent.



“The U.S. economy is showing continued resilience which, combined with debt ceiling concerns, led to higher mortgage rates this week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Dampened affordability remains an issue for interested homebuyers and homeowners seem unwilling to lose their low rate and put their home on the market. If this predicament continues to limit supply, it could open up an opportunity for builders to help address the country’s housing shortage."

averaged 6.57 percent as of May 25, 2023, up from last week when it averaged 6.39 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 5.10 percent. 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.97 percent, up from last week when it averaged 5.75 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.31 percent.

The PMMS is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

