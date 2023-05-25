Fourth Judicial District and partners offer free Family Law Day

Monday, May 22, 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A Family Law Day for the 4th Judicial District (El Paso and Teller counties) scheduled for June 9 will offer a variety of free services including one-on-one meetings with family law attorneys, classes and presentations.

The event, sponsored by The Justice Center, Colorado Legal Services, the El Paso County Bar Association and the 4th Judicial District courts and probation, will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the El Paso County Combined Courts, 270 S. Tejon Street, in Colorado Springs.

Classes will be offered on subjects including enforcing court orders; child support and maintenance; divorce and allocation of parental responsibilities; parenting plans; and presenting a case in court. A panel discussion titled “What Judges Want to Hear” will be available.

To register for a free 15-minute session for legal advice from a family-law attorney, please visit https://www.justicecentercos.org/fldsignup.

For further information, please contact familylawday@gmail.com.