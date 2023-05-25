The Vallourec General Shareholders' Meeting of 25 May 2023 voted in favor of all the resolutions



















Meudon (France), May 25, 2023 - Vallourec announces that the Combined General Meeting of shareholders, held today, chaired by Mr Philippe Guillemot with a quorum of 64.81%, adopted all the resolutions put to the vote.

The General Shareholders' Meeting approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 fiscal year and decided not to pay a dividend in respect of 2022.

Shareholders were informed that the term of office of Maria Silvia Marques as Director expired at the end of this meeting. Mrs. Maria Silvia Marques did not wish to be reappointed.

Mr Philippe Guillemot stated, "I would like to thank Maria Silvia for her commitment and efficiency in the exercise of her mandate and her strong support for the implementation of the New Vallourec plan.”

A process for the selection of a new Director has been initiated by the Board of Directors.

The General Shareholders' Meeting approved the compensation and benefits paid during or awarded for the year ended 31 December 2022 to the Company’s directors and officers and the compensation policy applicable to the directors and officers for 2023.

The General Meeting of Shareholders also overwhelmingly approved the climate strategy of the Vallourec Group.

The 2024 General Shareholders' Meeting will be held on 23 May 2024.

A webcast of the General Shareholders' Meeting of 25 May 2023 and the voting results for each resolution will be available on Vallourec's website: www.vallourec.com

