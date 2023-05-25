Laredo Field Office encourages seeking online travel permits, consulting border wait times as summer travel begins

LAREDO, Texas — With the looming Memorial Day weekend poised to kick off the summer travel season, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) at Laredo Field Office is recommending that travelers apply for tourist permits online and consult Border Wait Times on www.cbp.gov to minimize trip delays.

“With summer travel resuming pre-pandemic volumes, we strongly encourage those needing tourist permits to save time upon arrival to the U.S. by applying for them online via CBP One and checking border wait times and choosing bridge crossings accordingly,” said Acting Director of Field Operations Eugene Crawford, Laredo Field Office. “We strongly encourage travelers to avail themselves of these time-saving tips to make the most out of their summer travel experience.”

The South Texas ports of entry implement a variety of effective measures to facilitate a smooth, orderly traffic flow, including encouragement to file tourist permit applications electronically via CBP One and expanded processing hours where possible.

U.S. citizens are reminded to bring a Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid U.S. passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, Enhanced Driver’s License, or Enhanced Tribal Card, when re-entering the United States and should be prepared to present a WHTI-compliant document if requested by a CBP Officer during a border inspection.

Individuals who cross the U.S. Southwest Border between ports of entry or without appropriate documentation will be subject to consequences. To avoid these consequences, individuals are encouraged to use the many lawful pathways the United States has expanded over the past two years, including use of the CBP One app to present at a U.S. Port of Entry.

CBP encourages all travelers to have their WHTI-compliant entry documents in hand as they approach primary inspection booths and to declare all agricultural items, liquor, and currency or monetary instruments in excess of $10,000.

To help reduce wait times and long lines, travelers can take advantage of facial biometrics and the CBP One™, which is a single portal for CBP mobile applications and services.

Members of the traveling public can monitor Border Wait Times via this link or also obtain the BWT app on their smartphone via Apple App Store and Google Play so that they can observe the wait times and make an informed decision on which bridge to use. These wait times are updated on an hourly basis.

Know the difference between prohibited merchandise (which is forbidden by law to enter the U.S.) and restricted merchandise (items needing special permit to be allowed into the U.S.). In order to avoid any potential delays or fines due to travelers bringing prohibited/restricted agricultural items, CBP encourages travelers to declare all agricultural items to a CBP officer upon arrival and before making their journey to consult the Know Before You Go guide at the following link.

