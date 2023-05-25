ProTraderAI to Hold Virtual AI Trading Seminar for Individual Investors
EINPresswire.com/ -- ProTraderAI, a leader in AI trading systems, today announced that it has scheduled a virtual AI trading seminar for individual investors for Saturday, June 10, 2023. This seminar is intended to help individual retail investors understand the advantages of AI trading in an uncertain market. The program will be offered as a live webcast—both speakers and attendees will be participating in the program remotely. All live webcast attendees may view the program real-time, access presentation materials, and submit questions to the speakers during the presentation. Questions for the panel may also be submitted prior to the event to support@protraderai.com.
Investors who wish to participate will need to register by June 7 to attend the live webcast, which may be accessed via secure link on the day of the event. The agenda for the seminar will be available via email upon request. Speakers will include senior representatives from the company including ProTraderAI Co-Founders and Senior Developers Sean Geoghegan and Deepak Singh, Investor Relations Manager Declan Hall, and Senior Analyst Benjamin Stephens. Topics will include: how AI trading works, the benefits of AI trading, how best to approach AI trading from the perspective of an individual investor, and what pitfalls to watch out for.
"Sean and Deepak worked hard to develop an AI trading system for everyone. We strive to use this new cutting edge technology to give the average investor a leg up no matter which way the market trends" said ProTraderAI Investor Relations Manager Declan Hall. "We look forward to discussing these timely topics, which aim to promote improved understanding of the changing dynamics of the market and increase success for everyone involved."
Existing clients of ProTraderAI will be automatically preregistered. Although everyone interested in AI trading is welcome to join, space is limited so early registration for non-clients is encouraged. A recording will be made available after the event for existing ProTraderAI clients unable to attend. For more information, contact: support@protraderai.com.
Declan Hall
ProTraderAI
+1 844-620-8761
declan.hall@protraderai.com