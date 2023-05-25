To Counter Rapidly Rising STI Rates in the U.S., Simple HealthKit Launches At-Home Test For 5 Common STIs, Including Syphilis & HIV

FSA/HAS eligible test for Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Trichomoniasis, HIV and Syphilis includes telehealth visit and care for those who test positive for one or more conditions

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simple HealthKit , addressing health inequity with the first human-centric, end-to-end healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, treatment and follow-up care for all, launched today an expanded at-home sexual health kit for the five common STIs in the U.S.: Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Trichomoniasis, HIV & Syphilis. The test is simple to use, easily available, inclusive and affordable, and includes a telehealth visit and aftercare for those who test positive for one or more conditions. Tests are processed at Simple HealthKit’s CLIA-certified labs within 24 hours of receipt.



CDC data released in April 2023 revealed that reported cases of most types of STIs increased from 2020 to 2021, and that STIs continue to disproportionally affect gay and bisexual men , younger people, and Black/African American and American Indian/Alaska Native people. Syphilis rates in particular surged, increasing nearly 32 percent according to the CDC. To address these challenges, the CDC recommends, “Making STI testing and treatment more accessible, including through the development and approval of point-of-care rapid tests and self-tests.” In 2019, the CDC announced a new initiative to eliminate HIV in the U.S. by 2030.

Recent data shows that 80% of the country lacks adequate access to healthcare, many of these areas are rural. 1 in 2 sexually active people will contract an STD/STI by age 25, and many are asymptomatic and unaware. This can lead to dire consequences: 10-15% of women with untreated chlamydia for instance will develop PID, a leading cause of infertility. Simple HealthKit makes it easy and affordable to test for common conditions such as STIs, respiratory conditions, and diabetes.

“STIs, if left untreated, can have life long and irreversible effects on your health – but are often easy to remedy if identified early on,” said Dr. Kerry-Ann Kelly, Medical Director of Innovation & Health Equity at Simple HealthKit. “With the lack of care access nationwide, Simple HealthKit’s focus is on health equity and helping people in all communities – especially under-resourced ones – take proactive steps to improve their health. The ability to test for these five conditions all at once and from the privacy of their own home is crucial to helping people take charge of their sexual health. Simple HealthKit is proud to enable that with the first human-centric approach to connecting the dots between test and follow up care.”

Simple HealthKit’s new expanded sexual health test is available now at the company’s web site .1 The company’s at-home tests may be covered by HSA/ FSA programs.

About Simple HealthKit

Simple HealthKit is the first and only human-centric, end-to-end healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, treatment and follow-up care for all. Created by people who believe world-class care is a right, not a privilege, Simple HealthKit addresses high-need and high-impact health challenges in all communities. The company offers high-quality, accessible, and affordable solutions for at-home or in-clinic diagnostics for sexual health, respiratory health, chronic conditions, and more. Simple HealthKit is working with leading retailers, pharmacies, educational institutions, employers, and public health organizations to bring health equity and world-class care to all communities and empower people with the information they need to lead healthier lives. Learn more at https://www.simplehealthkit.com/

1 Test not available in NY

