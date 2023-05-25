Freightsafe Expands Services into Italy, Providing Secure Truck Parking and Charging Solutions

UK-based secure truck parking and charging company, Freightsafe, announces the expansion plan of its services into Italy.

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freightsafe, a UK-based secure truck parking company with a specialized focus on the freight industry, announces its expansion into Italy, bringing its state-of-the-art smart trailer parking hubs to the country. With its innovative approach to secure parking and charging, Freightsafe aims to transform the way stakeholders procure and utilize secure parking spaces while addressing the pressing challenges faced by the trucking industry.

Freightsafe's Secure Truck Parking hub in Barcelona.

Freightsafe's network of smart truck and trailer parking hubs offers a comprehensive solution to the global shortage of secure parking spaces. With an estimated shortage of over 250,000 spaces worldwide, the industry suffers billions of dollars in losses annually due to cargo theft and wasted driving hours. Freightsafe's advanced modular parking system provides individual stakeholders with the power to access secure parking whenever and wherever they need it.

Building upon its partnership with one of the leading technology providers in the world, Freightsafe leverages the cutting-edge technology and expertise of advanced Secure Truck Parking. By integrating advanced camera security systems and monitoring centers, the company ensures top-notch security for all parked trailers. The internal cameras installed at each smart trailer parking hub are seamlessly connected to its central monitoring center, guaranteeing enhanced surveillance and protection.

"Our mission at Freightsafe is to revolutionize the secure parking landscape and provide convenient, safe, and reliable parking solutions for the trucking industry. We recognize the immense challenges faced by stakeholders, from cargo theft to driver shortages, and we are committed to alleviating these issues through our innovative approach", says Charles Anderson, Founder, and CEO of Freightsafe.

Freightsafe's expansion into Italy marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. With a total of five locations in three countries across Europe, including the ongoing open trial at the Port of Trelleborg in Sweden, Freightsafe continues to pioneer the transformation of private truck-related properties into public, community truck parking areas.

"We are happy to introduce our services in Italy. By converting private truck-related properties into publicly accessible parking areas, we are effectively increasing the quantity and quality of available parking spaces, bridging the estimated gap of over 250,000 parking spaces in the market. This expansion will provide Italian stakeholders with the much-needed secure parking and charging infrastructure to overcome the challenges they face", Charles Anderson added.

Freightsafe's dedication to addressing the evolving needs of the industry is exemplified by its focus on electric trucks. As the industry shifts toward electric transportation, the demand for convenient charging solutions rises significantly. Freightsafe ensures that its smart truck and trailer parking hubs integrate seamlessly with the charging requirements of electric trucks, enabling a seamless drop and swap approach that optimizes efficiency and reduces unnecessary carbon emissions.

With Freightsafe's expansion into Italy, the company aims to foster sustainable growth, strengthen the trucking industry's resilience, and empower stakeholders with secure and convenient parking options.

