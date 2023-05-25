Managed Mobility Services Market Projected to Hit USD 33.3 Billion by 2030, at a 26.29% CAGR - Market Research Future (MRFR)

Growing Needs to Gain Visibility to Optimize Mobile Workforce Footprint Drive the Managed Mobility Services Market

Managed Mobility Services Market Overview

The managed mobility services market is likely to show notable revenue growth in the next few years. The increasing adoption of mobile devices would drive market growth. Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the global managed mobility services market is expected to escalate from USD 6.27 BN in 2022 to USD 33.3 BN by 2030, growing at a 26.29% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2023-2030).

Key Players:

Leading managed mobility services market players include.

Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

IBM Corporation (US)

Maxis Bhd (Malaysia)

Vodafone Group PLC (UK)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singapore)

Orange SA/ France Télécom S.A. (France)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

AT&T Inc. (US)

Accenture Plc (US)

StarHub (Singapore)

PLDT (Philippines)

Telefónica S.A. (Spain)

Wipro Ltd. (India)

Managed Mobility Services Market Report Overview

Report Metrics Details Managed Mobility Services Market Size by 2030 USD 33.30 Billion (2030) Managed Mobility Services Market CAGR during 2020-2030 26.29% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers Adoption of BYOD Policies

Managed Mobility Services or MMS refer to the disruptive influx of new mobile technologies that helps end-users to integrate mobile devices with the traditional desktop environment. MMS also provides on-demand access to their capabilities and builds the infrastructure that enables device and application choices. Owing to the beneficial features of MMS, the adoption of these services is growing significantly across sectors, which increases the managed mobility services market size globally.

A modern digital workplace increases employee productivity by empowering communication and collaboration, and reducing costs, providing a personalized consumer experience. The market for managed mobility services is increasing due to the wide adoption of MMS across burgeoning industries such as healthcare, among others. The growing need for mobile security and the rising adoption of policies like bring your own device (BYOD) management are key managed mobility services market trends.

The mobile workforce needs to communicate, connect and exchange to empower them with secured and cost-effective, collaborative social tools like instant messaging and web conferencing, which increases the demand for MMS. Implementing managed mobility services provide organizations with flawless operations, empowering them to have a more diverse environment and saving them a substantial amount of time.

Market Segmentation:



The managed mobility services market report is segmented into types, end-users, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into mobile device management, security management, mobile application management, maintenance & support, among others. Of these, the mobile device management segment accounts for the largest market share, while the mobile application management segment is growing at the highest CAGR.

The end-user segment is sub-segmented into IT & telecommunication, healthcare, retail, transportation, consumer utility services, entertainment, media & entertainment, financial services, travel & hospitality, and others. Among these, the IT & telecom segment accounts for the largest market share, while the healthcare segment is growing at the highest CAGR. By regions, the managed mobility services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the-rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis:

Globally, North America accounts for the largest managed mobility services market share. Factors such as the prominent presence of major vendors and the wide adoption of managed mobility services drive the regional market's growth. Besides, technological advancements further propel the market growth, availing efficient systems for mobile device management, application management, and security management.

The European region also shows positive signs towards managed mobility services, with the vast availability and demand for the best-managed services. Moreover, technical advancements and increasing use of the internet, mobiles, and tablets in the region escalate the managed mobility services market. The European managed mobility services market will be growing rapidly in the future.

The Asia-Pacific market for managed mobility services demonstrates rapid growth. The increasing adoption of online managed services in major industries is a key managed market trend. With new technological developments, many other facilities can reach the highest point.

Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan, and India show a considerably fair share in the managed mobility services market. The APAC managed mobility services market will likely demonstrate significant growth throughout the forecast periods.

Competitive Analysis:

The managed mobility services market appears fiercely competitive and fragmented due to the competitive landscape formed by the many large and small players along with the new entrants. Agreements & partnerships, product launches, acquisitions, and expansions are the strategies of the key players, traced from the recent proceedings. They make substantial R&D investments in developing a technology entirely on a different level and unrivaled.

Leading managed mobility services (MMS) providers design their product portfolios to simplify how businesses procure, deploy, and support connected devices. They strive to offer industry-leading products and platforms for businesses and end-to-end lifecycle management services at affordable monthly prices to lower the total cost of ownership, streamline support, and enhance employee productivity.

For instance, on Jan. 24, 2023, DMI, a leading global provider of digital transformation & managed services, announced the acquisition of Simplex Mobility, a leading asset and expense management software provider to provide customers with enhanced visibility, security, tracking, and cost savings across their mobile ecosystem. The addition of assets and expense management platform solidifies DMI's leadership in the managed mobility services market.

In another instance, on Jan. 16, 2023, DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (DPSI), a leading provider of mobility-first enterprise services and solutions, launched a managed services portal, Vision, for the enterprise mobile application management market. The new managed services gateway for enterprise mobility management increases DPSI's penetration in the managed mobility services market, which is a long-term strategy for the firm. Vision is a step toward reaching this goal, offering clients comprehensive access to critical business data from disparate sources on a timely basis.

