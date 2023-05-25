Denver Broncos Add to Game-Day Experience with 24,500 Square Feet of LED Displays from Daktronics in 2023

Fifth largest and tallest main end zone video display in professional football to feature HDR capability at Empower Field at Mile High

BROOKINGS, S.D., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To add to the game-day experience for their fans, Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, have once again partnered with the Denver Broncos to deliver 25 LED displays totaling 24,500 square feet including the fifth largest and tallest main end zone video display in professional football at Empower Field at Mile High in Colorado. The height of the display allows for the largest single 16:9 replay in the league.

The south end zone main display features angles at each end to direct content toward the sidelines, a feature unique to the stadium dating back to 2013. This display will be accompanied by two north-end corner displays, eight vomitory displays and three tunnel displays installed before football kicks off in the fall of 2023.

All new in-bowl displays installing this year will feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing, eight club displays will feature 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing, two club displays will feature 1.5-millimeter pixel spacing and a forced perspective concourse display will feature 1.9-millimeter pixel spacing. This project adds to the existing digital signage to the tune of 55 total LED displays combining for more than 30,000 square feet at Empower Field at Mile High – a large amount of digital canvas to cater to the wants and needs of their fans at every event.

“This new scoreboard powered by Daktronics is an investment into our overall fan and game-day experience at Empower Field at Mile High,” said Broncos Chief Marketing Officer Hailey Sullivan. “We are excited to bring our game-day entertainment to new heights through these new displays.”

Standing 72 feet tall by 225 feet wide, the south end zone display will be 77% larger than the previous display. It will also be HDR-capable to bring excellent image clarity and contrast to all the fan pleasing content including live video, instant replays, statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

“As a long-time partner, we’re thrilled to deliver one of the largest displays in professional football to the Denver Broncos,” said Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach. “The continual focus on improving the overall game-day experience has led to advancements and innovation in LED video display design and technology, as evidenced by this project at Empower Field at Mile High. Bringing such a significant stadium enhancement to life will ensure fans have a great view of all the action and enjoy replays, stats and much more.”

Two video displays will be added to the north end zone, one in each corner. Each display will measure 30 feet high by 98 feet wide and will also be HDR-capable to ensure the best image quality is delivered to Broncos fans regardless of which end zone displays they are viewing.

Eight vomitory displays will be installed above entrances to the main seating bowl of the stadium. Each will measure roughly 3 feet high by 9.5 feet wide to share additional graphics, animations and sponsorship messages. Three tunnel displays measuring 3.5 feet high by 14.5 feet wide will add to the ambiance at the stadium.

A new display in the main concourse measuring nearly 7 feet high by 28 feet wide will deliver one-of-a-kind forced perspective content. Two other club display will measure approximately 11 feet high by 20 feet wide and eight more will measure 9 feet high by 16 feet wide to enrich the live event experience in those areas while ensuring fans never miss a minute of the action.

