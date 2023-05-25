\Forage Seeds Market Size Booming to Touch USD 28.24 Billion With the CAGR of 9% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

The in-depth research report on the global forage seeds market covers various country-specific markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global forage seeds market owing to the high demand for organic food and feeds along with increasing demand for dairy and animal products among consumers. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the expanding livestock industry due to rising demand for meat and other animal products.

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global forage seeds market is gaining traction because of a spurring demand for animal feed for livestock, shift towards sustainable agriculture practices, and the use of forage crops to improve soil quality.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the global forage seeds market size at USD 15.4 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects the global forage seeds market size to grow at an impressive CAGR of 9% reaching a value of USD 28.24 billion by 2029. The booming livestock industry for agricultural use and the production of a variety of animal products for human consumption are two major growth factors for the global forage seeds market. In addition, forage seeds' low cost relative to their counterparts and high nutritional value are important market drivers.

Global Forage Seeds Market – Overview

Forage is a type of plant that dairy producers mostly utilize to feed their cattle. Forage plants come in many different varieties, including chicory, ryegrass, alfalfa, timothy, clover, bent grass, and many more. Forage seed is converted into silage after being preserved and stored. To ensure that their seeds fulfill requirements for weed content and seed germination, growers of forage and grass seeds must employ particular approaches. The most popular and highest-yielding perennial forage crop farmed is alfalfa, a forage legume. It may be cultivated alone or in conjunction with different grass types and yields more protein per unit of area than other forage legumes.

Sample Request @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/forage-seeds-market/report-sample

Global Forage Seeds Market – By Origin

Based on origin, the global forage seeds market is split into organic and inorganic segments. The organic forage seeds segment accounts for a higher share of the global forage seeds market by origin. Organic forage seeds are produced in an organic setting, in contrast to conventional seeds. As a result, there are fewer chances of chemical residues on the seed. Additionally, there are hints that certain contaminants may stick around in the seedlings and possibly in the finished product as well. However, inorganic forage seeds also cover a substantial market share owing to their lower cost.

Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-forage-seeds-market-size-booming-to-touch-usd-28-24-billion-by-2029

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Forage Seeds Market

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the growth of the global forage seeds market. Due to restrictions on cross-border movement and lockdowns, labor shortages are affecting agriculture, an industry with high seasonal labor demand. Additionally, there are raw material shortages and distribution network interruptions in the global forage seed market. The demand for animal fodder declined, as the demand for animal meat and other products declined during the pandemic owing to the fear of the virus spreading through consumption.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global forage seeds market include DLF Seeds Ltd, Germinal Holdings Ltd, Barenbrug UK, Agrii, Limagrain UK, Breedon Group plc, Bunn Fertiliser Ltd, A.W. Jenkinson Farming Ltd, Frontier Agriculture Ltd, Cotswold Seeds Ltd, PGG Wrightson Seeds Ltd, Prairie Creek Seed, Rijk Zwaan, and Seed Co Limited.

To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

Don’t miss the business opportunity in the Global Forage Seeds Market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the Global Forage Seeds Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Forage Seeds market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In January 2023 – Growmark Inc., a US-based agriculture company, announced the acquisition of Allied Seed, a Nampa-based company that offers forage grass, legume, and turfgrass seed.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Product/ Service Segmentation Product Type, Livestock, Species, Form, Origin, Region Key Players DLF Seeds Ltd, Germinal Holdings Ltd, Barenbrug UK, Agrii, Limagrain UK, Breedon Group plc, Bunn Fertiliser Ltd, A.W. Jenkinson Farming Ltd, Frontier Agriculture Ltd, Cotswold Seeds Ltd, PGG Wrightson Seeds Ltd, Prairie Creek Seed, Rijk Zwaan, Seed Co Limited

By Product Type

Alfalfa

Clover

Ryegrass

Chicory

Others

By Livestock

Poultry

Cattle

Swine

Others

By Species

Legumes

Grasses

Others

By Form

Green

Dry

By Origin

Organic

Inorganic

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







Please Find Below Some Related Topics:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BlueWeave has built its reputation from scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/