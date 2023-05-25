Battery Energy Storage System Market Size More Than Triples to Reach USD 16.22 Billion With the CAGR of 28.15% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

The in-depth research report on the global battery energy storage system market covers many country-specific five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global battery energy storage system market. In emerging economies, rapid population development has raised the need for electricity. Grid operators are anticipated to increase grid flexibility and reduce power disruptions by installing battery energy storage devices over the forecast period. The need for distributed power production is predicted to increase across numerous economies in the Asia Pacific, which is expected to further accelerate regional market growth.

The global battery energy storage system market is gaining traction because of the increasing demand for grid energy storage systems, ongoing grid modernization, and deepening penetration of lithium-ion batteries in the renewable energy sector.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the global battery energy storage system market size at USD 4.58 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects the global battery energy storage system market size to grow at a robust CAGR of 28.15% reaching a value of USD 16.22 billion by 2029. Expanding industrialization, a thriving service sector that includes telecom, medicine, data centers, and others, as well as a booming demand for renewable energy with declining costs, which is further fueling the demand for continuous power supply, are major growth factors for the robust expansion of the global battery energy storage system market during the period in analysis.





Global Battery Energy Storage System Market – Overview

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) store energy from renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, which may be held and then released when consumers need electricity the most. Energy purchased during off-peak hours can be stored using battery storage devices. When tariffs are highest, they can be turned on to distribute energy and lower energy costs. Businesses of all sizes may save a lot of money by avoiding "red tariffs," when costs are at their highest. Those who produce renewable energy or those who want to efficiently store energy now have the option to store this power in a network of batteries thanks to battery energy storage systems.

Global Battery Energy Storage System Market – By Ownership

Based on ownership, the global battery energy storage system market is segmented into customer-owned, third-party owned, and utility-owned. The utility-owned segment accounts for the highest market share owing to rising energy needs and increasing focus on providing continuous power during peak demand periods. The governments of various countries are significantly investing in developing energy infrastructure in rural and remote areas under electrification initiatives which are projected to boost the demand for battery energy storage systems during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Battery Energy Storage System Market

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the growth of the global battery energy storage system market. Strict lockdowns were implemented in many countries to limit the outbreak, which led to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities as well as the disruption of supply networks and production schedules. Industries suffered as a result of supply chain disruptions and worker restrictions brought on by the widespread lockdowns. Many sectors, including battery energy storage system manufacturing and distribution, have been negatively impacted by factory closures and trade restrictions that were added to the already difficult situation. Manufacturing facilities were closed, which had an impact on output and created a huge imbalance between supply and demand in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global battery energy storage system market include BYD Company Limited, Panasonic Corporation, LG Energy Solution Ltd, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, Sony Corp., Varta AG, Tesla Inc., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, Cellcube Energy Storage System Inc., Black & Veatch, Enersys, EVE Energy Co Ltd., GE, Kokam, Narada, Nissan, and Siemens Energy.

To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

Recent Developments

In May 2023 – Indonesian power utility PLN (Persero) collaborated with Total Eren SA in the construction of a 70 MW wind power plant project equipped with a 10 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technology in Tanah Laut, South Kalimantan, Indonesia.

– Indonesian power utility PLN (Persero) collaborated with Total Eren SA in the construction of a 70 MW wind power plant project equipped with a 10 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technology in Tanah Laut, South Kalimantan, Indonesia. In May 2023 – Rimac Technology, a Croatia-based automobile OEM, entred into the stationary energy storage systems market with a new brand – Rimac Energy.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Product/ Service Segmentation Storage System, Battery Type, Connection Type, Ownership, Energy Capacity, Application, Region Key Players BYD Company Limited, Panasonic Corporation, LG Energy Solution Ltd, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, Sony Corp., Varta AG, Tesla Inc., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, Cellcube Energy Storage System Inc., Black & Veatch, Enersys, EVE Energy Co Ltd., GE, Kokam, Narada, Nissan, Siemens Energy

By Storage System

Front-of-the-meter

Behind-the-meter

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries

Flow Batteries

Others

By Connection Type

On-grid

Off-grid

By Ownership

Customer-Owned

Third-Party Owned

Utility-Owned

By Energy Capacity

Below 100 MWh

100–500 MWh

Above 500 MWh

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Utilities

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







