INITIUM CREATIVE’S DAN & LINDSEY | AN OPPORTUNITY ENTERPRISES STORY NAMED BRONZE WINNER IN THE 44th ANNUAL TELLY AWARDS
Partnering with an organization like O.E. in telling such an important & meaningful story is always a joy for us. It captures what our company was founded on, to tell stories that create an impact.”VALPARAISO, IN, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Initium Creative announced today it’s Dan & Lindsey | An Opportunity Enterprises Story has been named a Bronze Winner in the Documentary: Short Form (Under 40 minutes) category in the record breaking 44th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Adobe,BBC World Service, Netflix, Dow Jones, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Society, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.
Initium Creative is a small media production company based in Northwest Indiana and has won multiple awards for their projects over the last few years in the AAF, Muse Creative Awards and now the Telly Awards.
“The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as Initium Creative truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said Tellys Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes.”
"We are absolutely thrilled and honored to receive this award," said Initium Creative's owner Braden Walker. "Partnering with an organization like Opportunity Enterprises in telling such an important and meaningful story is always a joy for us. It captures what our company was founded on, to tell stories that create an impact."
Today’s winners announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators and talent who truly stand out during a time when the ubiquity of screens brings more clutter than quality into our lives. These are the creators and innovators who spotlight diverse voices, who are building a more sustainable industry, and who break through the static with their creativity.
This was a record breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers such as Airbnb, Audible, BET Networks/BET Digital, BritBox, Disney, FEMA, Gaumont, Golden State Warriors, MediaMonks, NASA, National Geographic Society, Netflix, Paramount, PBS Digital Studios and more.
The full list of the 44th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.
To view the winning entry, Dan & Lindsey | An Opportunity Enterprises Story, you can go to Opportunity Enterprises' Youtube channel at youtube.com/@OpportunityEnt.
To check out Initium Creative and see more of their work, go to initiumcreative.com
Please contact Braden Walker, Initium Creative for inquiries: info@initiumcreative.com or call 219.230.6003
About The Telly Awards
The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Green The Bid, SeriesFest, Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, Production Hub with support from The Commercial Director’s Diversity Program.
Dan and Lindsey | An Opportunity Enterprises Story