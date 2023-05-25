MDC hosts artist Steve Snell for free lecture and plein air painting workshop June 3 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host artist Steve Snell for a free, two-part event on Saturday, June 3, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. Snell recently paddled the entire length of the Missouri River, and he painted scenes with watercolors along the way.

Snell will talk about his painting adventure along 2,341 miles of the river from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Discovery Center auditorium. He will also premier an episode of his forthcoming video series, Adventure Art on the Mighty Mo’. The series chronicles his adventures and painting on the journey where, Snell said, “painting is the vessel through which larger questions are asked, observations made, and river stories told.” This presentation is open to all ages and registration is not required.

A plein air painting workshop will be offered by Snell in the Discovery Center gardens from noon to 1 p.m. Participants are encouraged to attend the morning session and bring a sack lunch or snacks to eat before the workshop. The workshop is open to participants ages 14 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dQ.

This project is funded by Mid-America Art Alliance, the National Endowment for the Arts, and state art agencies in Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. The presentation is also supported in part by the Kansas City Art Institute.

To learn more about MDC’s Gorman Discovery Center at 4750 Troost Ave., visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.