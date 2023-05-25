Science and Public Health Organizations Demand FDA Comply with the Law on Non-Ionizing Radiation

The logo of Americans for Responsible Tech

Groups claim FDA is flagrantly violating its own 1968 statute regarding radiation from wireless devices

The FDA has a clear legal obligation to minimize the public's exposure to radiation from all kinds of wireless electronic products, but the agency is ignoring the law as if it doesn't exist.” — Doug Wood, founder of non-profit Americans for Responsible Technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of non-profit science and public health advocacy groups has filed a formal Citizens Petition with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), demanding that the agency comply with its own federal law (USC 360 ii "Program of Control") which requires the agency to take certain specific actions to protect the public from unnecessary exposure to radiation from electronic products. The petitioners claim that the agency's failure to obey the law and carry out the stipulated activities violates its Congressional mandate and has increased the risk to all Americans.

"This isn't complicated," says Doug Wood, founder and National Director of lead petitioner non-profit Americans for Responsible Technology. "The FDA has a clear and unambiguous legal obligation to carry out certain activities designed to reduce the public's exposure to radiation from all kinds of electronic products, including cell phones, routers, laptops, tablets, and wireless utility meters. FDA is ignoring the law as if it doesn't exist."

The law requires the FDA to evaluate how the public is exposed to radiation. Petitioners cite school classrooms where children are exposed all day long, or homes and apartments where wireless utility meters can emit high bursts of radiation as examples of exposures that should be evaluated by FDA. Under the law, the agency is required to develop and promulgate techniques for reducing these exposures, but the petitioners claim no such techniques have been developed or promoted to the public.

The theory that non-thermal levels of radiofrequency radiation are harmless, which has been the basis for federal exposure standards for more than 25 years, has now been proven false by hundreds of published, peer-reviewed studies, including the FDA's own 2016 study, which, according to the National Toxicology Program which carried out the study, showed "clear evidence" of increased cancer risk as well as DNA damage from cell phone radiation. The FDA has not acknowledged any risk or established any reporting mechanism for adverse effects resulting from exposure to RF radiation.

Other petitioners include Grassroots Environmental Education, Consumers for Safe Cell Phones, California Brain Tumor Association, Manhattan Neighbors for Safer Communications, and a group of individuals who have suffered various kinds of negative financial, health, and emotional impacts because of the failure of the FDA to carry out its legal obligations.

"This is not an opinion or a disagreement over science," says attorney and twice Harvard Law School Visiting Mitsubishi Professor Julian Gresser who helped develop the Petition. "This is black letter law. Congress has recognized the serious risks to public health of non-ionizing radiation since 1968. FDA has a clear and unequivocal mandate from Congress, and for more than fifty years the agency has simply pretended that the law doesn't exist. This violates the fundamental purpose of the nation's premiere public health agency. It is a deep civil and human rights issue."

More information about the law and the petition is available at www.Americans4RT.org/fda

About Americans for Responsible Technology

Americans for Responsible Technology is a non-profit coalition of grassroots organizations using the latest science to support the deployment of safe, economical and future-proof wired technology and promoting equitable access to technologies that benefit society and protect the health, safety, security, privacy and property of all Americans.