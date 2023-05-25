Travel Industry Solutions Forms Strategic Preferred Partnership with Travel Leaders Network
Strategic alliance between TIS and TLN provides greater access to best-in-class contracts and business operations solutions to member travel agencies and agents
Travel Industry Solutions (TIS), the first and only warrantied legal contracts and waivers solution for travel agents, announces a new strategic preferred partnership with Travel Leaders Network (TLN), the largest seller of luxury travel, cruises and tours in the industry, representing nearly 5,700 travel agency locations across the United States and Canada. The TLN Network leverages the power of its parent company, Internova, to assist millions of leisure and business travelers annually.
This collaboration ensures that TLN agency members will have access to TIS's industry-leading legal agreements, including continually updated and warrantied terms and conditions, waivers and other essential contracts required to operate a successful and legally protected travel agency. By offering comprehensive legal documentation all in one place, TLN members can rest assured knowing they have affordable and on-demand access to up-to-date legal documents, saving them valuable time and money.
TLN members will also benefit from TIS's full suite of proven tools and resources for building profitable and sustainable travel agencies. With a wide range of business tools available, travel agents can streamline operations, maximize efficiency and increase profitability, while mitigating risk.
“This strategic industry alliance will help agency members of the Travel Leaders Network to mitigate risk for their businesses, while supporting their agents and maximizing efficiency and profitability,” says Sheila Folk, CEO of Travel Industry Solutions. “We not only provide the most comprehensive and up-to-date legal agreements in the industry, but we also offer an entire suite of solutions and guidance that complement TLN’s extensive educational resources.”
Roger Block, president of Travel Leaders Network, added, “We believe that TIS has a comprehensive set of unmatched resources and tools for travel sellers that will be a great benefit to our member agencies, and we are excited to have them as a preferred partner. At TLN, we endeavor to provide the travel industry with best practices and innovative solutions. TIS helps agencies to maximize profits, streamline operations and provide the utmost in legal protections—so we believe we are perfectly aligned in our shared mission to help travel agencies achieve success.”
Interested travel agencies can sign up online at https://travelindustrysolutions.com and learn more about Travel Industry Solutions. With this innovative partnership, TLN members can look forward to building a successful and sustainable business, all while enjoying the latest legal protections and industry-tailored resources from TIS.
About Travel Industry Solutions | Travel Industry Solutions (TIS) is the leader in compliant contracts and ready-to-implement booking tools for travel agencies throughout the U.S. Founded by seasoned executives with decades of experience in the market, from sales and operations to legal and regulatory compliance, Travel Industry Solutions aims to help thousands of travel advisors and agency owners remain one step ahead through updated contracts and simple to use tools. Its solutions are designed to help agencies increase revenue, save money, be more efficient and increase their professionalism through optimized booking tools, customizable client communication, and guidance.
About Travel Leaders Network | Travel Leaders Network (www.TravelLeaders.com) assists millions of leisure and business travelers annually and is one of the largest sellers of luxury travel, cruises and tours in the industry, with approximately 5,700 travel agency locations across the United States and Canada. Travel Leaders Network is part of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group.
