PayTrace welcomes Jason Rivera as VP of Sales

B2B leadership expands with global sales expertise

/EIN News/ -- SPOKANE — Wash., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayTrace, a leader in B2B payments technology, welcomes Jason Rivera as Vice President of Sales. Rivera brings a wealth of sales experience in the payments industry, broadening our skillset and opening new opportunities for PayTrace to expand.

Rivera served in both National Sales Manager and Vice President roles prior to joining PayTrace. His record of growing ecommerce merchants, building strong teams, and constantly pursuing leadership growth were clear standout talents that will blend well with PayTrace’s established sales team.

“I’m looking forward to implementing and improving sales processes while building a strong sales culture that utilizes each team member's strengths,” Rivera said. “I’m genuinely impressed by the level of talent currently in place. Every member of the team is ready for growth.”

Now in a transformative year following its acquisition in late 2021, PayTrace continues to expand its strong foundation of B2B payments excellence. Through its partnership with North American Bancard, PayTrace aims to invest more in technology, enhance the company’s presence in key B2B market verticals, and grow its partner and ISV communities. New product development and system enhancements are already making an impact for merchants using its platform.

“Having Jason on our team is a game-changer for PayTrace,” said PayTrace President Greg Castro. “Our teams are already growing from his wealth of experience in payments, understanding of team dynamics, and his knowledge of partner needs in the market.”

ABOUT PAYTRACE

PayTrace Inc. is motivated by the challenge of delivering the best in class technology, the highest level of partner services, and superior end user experiences. We empower sales partners by offering high value SaaS technology solutions to businesses. Processing just under $50 billion in the past year, PayTrace is committed to our partners, and their customers by delivering five-star service while providing comprehensive, easy-to-use payment solutions that lower processing costs through interchange optimization and increased security. For more information, visit https://www.paytrace.net .

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN BANCARD

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, ecommerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, NAB delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com .

