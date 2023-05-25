ODW Logistics Founder Bob Ness’ New Book ‘Legacy Of An Entrepreneur’ Provides Insight into Creating Generational Success in Supply Chain Industry

-- 52-year supply chain industry expert and leader Bob Ness supports cancer research through Pelotonia donation--

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics, a fast-growing national third-party (3PL) specializing in integrated logistics solutions recently announced the publishing of their founder and Chairman Bob Ness’ book Legacy Of An Entrepreneur. A 52-year industry expert, Ness’ book outlines the journey of founding ODW and the unique challenges faced and rewards met as an entrepreneur leading a family-owned business to success and longevity.



“It’s been rewarding to watch the industry and ODW evolve over the years,” said Bob Ness, Founder and Chairman of ODW Logistics. “I wrote this book to provide transparency into that journey and the expertise that I’ve gained throughout my career. I want to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs who have goals of creating a successful business and encourage them through our story. ODW started from a partnership and is now a top privately held 3PL with a significant presence in the supply chain and logistics industry.”

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, since 1971, ODW has been providing warehousing, distribution, and transportation solutions for hundreds of brands. Operating as an extension of businesses across the nation, the 3PL helps companies make knowledgeable decisions about warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation to streamline costs and operate more efficiently.

“Perseverance and sacrifices were made to get to where we are now,” continued Ness. “In this business, you need to take a lot of risks and have enough discipline not to make poor decisions as the economy goes through its downturns. You need experienced talent that is aware of current best practices, up-to-date technology, and you must be flexible. Above all, this is a people business, and leaders in this industry need to take care of their people, customers, and community.”

ODW’s values - Respect, Trust, Team, and Opportunity, are foundational to the organization’s operation and focus on employees. “We’re in the people business, and when you have great professionals that you prioritize and invest in, you can trust that they’ll put forth their best in ensuring customers walk away satisfied with the services provided,” continued Bob Ness. “We strive to ensure that our associates are confident within their roles and are in a secure place mentally. This book showcases the foundation of ethics and community that should be present within an organization. It is because of these attributes that ODW has been able to continue the tradition of how we care for our employees and community.”

All proceeds from Legacy of an Entrepreneur will be donated to Pelotonia. “ODW has supported Pelotonia for the past six years, in their efforts to help lead cancer research nationally,” said John Ness, Owner and CEO of ODW Logistics. “Through a bike riding event, Pelotonia raises funds for cancer research at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – The James. It’s been a pleasure not only helping to raise money for the cause but also donating our time and drivers as we transport bikes back to the origin of destination and manage their inventory.”

Along with dedicating time to Pelotonia, ODW is committed to helping organizations in the communities where they conduct business and ensuring that their employees are thoroughly trained as well as fully supported. These initiatives are represented in ODW’s Associate Care Program, the Bob and Lynn Ness Scholarship, and ODW 6:38 Associate Fund.

