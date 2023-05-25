Apple Fiber Market Size to Hit US$ 36.6 Million by 2033, Adoption of Dietary Supplements to Drive Growth, States Fact.MR

Consumer Shift towards Healthy Living & and well-being Drives Demand for Apple Fibers

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market global apple fiber provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global apple fiber market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 19.6 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2023–2033.

With the consumer shift towards healthy living and consuming dietary supplements in food, the global demand for apple fibers is likely to grow in the coming years. Apple fiber is a light brown powder that is commonly produced from dried apple pomace, which refers to the residual pulp remaining after apples undergo processing for juice, cider, and other related products. It is characterized by its low-calorie content, abundant carbohydrates and fiber, and the absence of fat or protein. Also, the benefits of apples enhance digestive health.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8588

Digestive health has emerged as a key area of concern for many individuals. Apple fiber is known for its high fiber content, which aids digestion and promotes regular bowel movements. As a result, consumers are increasingly incorporating apple fiber into their diets to support digestive health.

Further, obesity or increasing weight remains a pain point for every individual especially the working class, unhealthy eating habits, and unorganized lifestyle patterns affect their health. However, including healthy diet supplements in food assists in managing health and manage weight, which opens doors of opportunity for the market players operating in the apple fiber market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global apple fiber market is projected to grow at 6.4% CAGR and reach US$ 36.6 million by 2033

Insoluble apple fiber is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period

Use of apple fiber for weight management is likely to increase at a rate of 6.8% during the forecast period

North America and Europe are estimated to collectively account for a market share of 53.4% in 2023

China is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2.0 million from 2023 to 2033



“Apple Fiber’s Demand as a Nutritious Solution Supporting Digestive Health and Weight Management to Support Market Growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

The apple fiber market is highly dependent on the supply of apples it becomes important to ensure a reliable and efficient supply chain for sourcing high-quality apple fiber, maintaining product availability, and minimizing costs. Collaborating with reliable suppliers and implementing effective inventory management practices is important, which becomes a prime concern for the players hence they are diversely investing in the enhancing supply chain.

Additionally, creating effective marketing campaigns to raise awareness about the benefits of apple fiber and its applications. This involves digital marketing, social media engagement, partnerships with influencers, and participation in relevant industry events which open new applications and customer bases for the apple fiber manufacturers.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8588

Key Companies Profiled

Mayer Brothers

J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH

Marshall Ingredients

CFF GmbH & Co. KG

Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc.

Herbafood Ingredients GmbH

Segmentation of Apple Fiber Industry Research

By Type : Soluble Insoluble





By Application : Weight Management Cholesterol Reduction Blood Sugar Reduction Heart Health Detoxification Reduced Calorie Food Formulation Texturants Nutrient Absorber Gut Health





By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8588

What differences can the apple fiber report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the apple fiber and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the apple fiber

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key apple fibers

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

Challenges overcoming which may offer industry players competitive edge

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the apple fiber market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (soluble and insoluble), application (weight management, cholesterol reduction, blood sugar reduction, heart health, detoxification, reduced calorie food formulation, texturants, nutrient absorber, and gut health), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Global Edible Fiber Market: The global edible fiber market is estimated at USD 50.6 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 119.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Basalt Fiber Market Size: The global basalt fiber market is estimated at USD 106 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 339 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Citrus Fiber Market Share: The global citrus fiber market is valued at US$ 317 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 550 million by the end of 2032.

Insoluble Fiber Market Demand: The global insoluble fiber market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period, with demand for use in functional food & beverages the highest.

Prebiotic Fiber Market Growth: Prebiotics market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 12.29% in the forecast period. The market is primarily driven due to increasing consumer awareness of health, and nutrition and an exaggerated focus on the need for essential fiber in the diet.

About Fact.MR



We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.