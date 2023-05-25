Crew Management Systems Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Sabre Airline Solutions, Lufthansa Systems, Jeppesen
Crew Management Systems Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Crew Management Systems Market will witness a 8.58% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Crew Management Systems market to witness a CAGR of 8.58% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Crew Management Systems Comprehensive Study by Application (Crew Planning, Crew Services, Crew Training, Crew Operations), Deployment (On-Cloud, Server Based), Device (Smartphones, Personal Computers (PCS), Tablets). The Crew Management Systems market size is estimated to increase by USD 1501.33 Million at a CAGR of 8.58% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2350.77 Million.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Crew Management Systems Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Crew Management Systems market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Sabre Airline Solutions (United States), Lufthansa Systems (Germany), Jeppesen (United States), Hexaware Technologies (India), Fujitsu (Japan), AIMS, Inc. (United States), Blue One Software (Belgium), PDC Aviation (Denmark), Aviolinx (Sweden), Sheorey Digital Systems Pvt Ltd (India)
Definition:
Crew Management Systems (CMS) refer to software solutions designed to manage and optimize the crew operations of airlines, shipping companies, and other transportation providers. These systems help companies to efficiently manage crew schedules, training, certifications, payroll, and other related tasks. They also provide real-time information to crew members regarding their assignments, flight/ship status, and other important updates.
Market Trends:
Rising Focus on the Safety of Flights
Market Drivers:
Lack of Funds
Market Opportunities:
Entrance of New Airlines in Developed Countries and Increasing Use of Cloud in Crew Management Software
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Crew Management Systems Market: Smartphones, Personal Computers (PCS), Tablets
Key Applications/end-users of Crew Management Systems Market: Crew Planning, Crew Services, Crew Training, Crew Operations
