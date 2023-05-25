Nox Health Acquires Somryst, the Only FDA-Cleared Digital Insomnia Treatment

Sleep Health Leader Further Elevates Behavioral Sleep Care Management Program

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga. , May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nox Health , a global sleep health leader, has acquired Somryst, the first FDA-cleared Prescription Digital Therapeutic (PDT) that delivers effective, first-line treatment for adults with chronic insomnia. This acquisition deepens the Nox value-based healthcare programs, as it seeks to reframe sleep as a critical and powerful intervention strategy for chronic health conditions management.



“The acquisition of Somryst aligns seamlessly with Nox's mission of promoting science-based solutions that address chronic diseases through sleep care management. As an outcomes-driven company with ten years of real-world data, it was important for us to find a solution with equal depth in validation and outcomes data, thereby setting it apart from other CBT-I solutions,” said Sigurjon Kristjansson, CEO of Nox Health.

Insomnia is a highly prevalent complaint associated with significant adverse health outcomes. CBT-I is recognized as the treatment of choice, but it remains underutilized due to lack of therapists with adequate CBT-I expertise. By delivering CBT-I via a mobile application, Somryst offers health care providers a novel treatment delivery modality to enhance the treatment of chronic insomnia for patients who lack access to clinician-delivered CBT-I.

Use of Somryst durably improves insomnia symptoms in adults with chronic insomnia who do not have contraindicated sleep, medical, and/or psychiatric disorders. Pivotal study results show that over 40% of Somryst-treated patients no longer met criteria for chronic insomnia post- treatment, and over 60% demonstrated a clinically meaningful insomnia treatment response with no adverse events reported.

With outcomes that speak for themselves, Somryst represents a promising clinical modality for the treatment of adults with chronic insomnia who are receiving standard outpatient care.

Nox aims to bring Somryst to a wider audience, starting with its existing Enterprise client base and expanding to other opportunities throughout their business. This marks a major milestone in the Nox growth journey and will further scale their future success.

About Nox Health

Nox Health is a global sleep health leader that is looking to transform sleep healthcare with the power of data, science, technology, and empathetic care.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with operations in Reykjavík, Iceland and Denver, Colorado, Nox is on a mission to improve the health of populations suffering from chronic conditions through accurate sleep diagnostics, comprehensive, value-based sleep care management and rigorous outcomes measurement.

Nox diagnostic devices are used today to diagnose sleep disorders more than two million times a year in 50 countries. The value-based Nox sleep care management program is a more effective alternative to traditional sleep coverage that puts patients and outcomes first - and now covers more than a million members.

For more information on Nox, please visit www.noxhealth.com .

