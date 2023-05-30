Food Packaging Giant To Cut Equipment Downtime With Innovapptive Digital Maintenance Solutions
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovapptive, a worldwide leader in mobile-first productivity solutions for industrial use, announced that it is partnering with a global food-packaging manufacturer to boost production equipment reliability and uptime using connected worker solutions.
Innovapptive will supply the Sabert Corporation with its mWorkOrder and RACE Dynamic Forms (RDF) mobile applications. These applications can help the company’s management and frontline workers gather and share accurate operational data to take corrective maintenance action before equipment issues devolve into costly downtime-causing problems.
“Working with Innovapptive will give Sabert's frontline workers the agility and flexibility to quickly collect real-time equipment data to share with decision makers in a way they couldn't do before," said Innovapptive CEO and co-founder Sundeep Ravande. "In turn, managers and supervisors will have greater operational visibility and the ability to take fast, meaningful steps to keep packaging equipment up and running. This ability means they'll be able to fulfill customer orders with more confidence and predictability."
mWorkOrder supports preventive and predictive maintenance strategies. Frontline workers using mobile devices such as smartphones, scanners, tablets, and wearables fulfill maintenance work orders and perform inspections, operator rounds, equipment checks, etc. With these devices, operational data automatically uploads instantly to the back-office ERP. Eliminating manual data input boosts wrench time. It also cuts administrative costs. mWorkOrder also increases communication between field technicians and supervisors. Managers can create and issue digital work orders and follow the progress in real time.
RDF allows anyone to build robust mobile forms in minutes, revolutionizing field data capture. RDF converts paper forms into digital ones, empowering the field staff with a user-friendly and adaptive UI and delivering real-time maintenance and warehouse information to decision-makers. RDF's key differentiation is its ease of use. No coding knowledge is required.
About Sabert
Sabert is a leading global manufacturer of innovative food packaging products and solutions. The company was founded in 1983 to enhance and advance how people enjoy food. Headquartered in Sayreville, New Jersey, Sabert operates North American facilities in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia, as well as manufacturing facilities in Belgium, England, Poland, and China. For more information, visit www.sabert.com.
About Innovapptive
Innovapptive is a digital transformation pioneer offering the only Connected Worker Platform that digitalizes the last mile of frontline workers into SAP and IBM Maximo technologies. Our solutions integrate GIS operational data and data from SAP and IBM Maximo solutions with work instructions, SOPs, and checklists, connecting the entire industrial workforce, machines, workflows, and executives to minimize plant outages and maximize margins. Innovapptive is transforming the experience of the industrial worker by engineering a platform that fuels innovation and collaboration to turn downtime into revenues, risks into safety, and inefficiencies into growth. Innovapptive is headquartered in Houston with offices in Australia and India. Learn more at http://www.innovapptive.com.
