Calibration Pumps Market Size Anticipated to Grow US$ 1.97 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.7% | insightSLICE

The growing use of calibration pumps and rising need for regular calibration of pressure instruments are driving the calibration pumps market growth.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Calibration Pumps Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as product type, end-user, and competitive landscape.

The global calibration pumps market size was estimated to be US$ 1.13 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1.97 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.7%. Calibration pumps are instruments used to generate controlled pressure or vacuum for calibrating pressure gauges, transmitters, and other pressure measurement and control devices. These pumps are typically used to check the accuracy and performance of pressure measuring instruments by comparing the readings of the instrument under test against a reference standard.

Calibration pumps are available in different types, such as manual, hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical, depending on their mode of operation. Manual calibration pumps are operated manually, while hydraulic calibration pumps use hydraulic pressure to generate controlled pressure or vacuum. Pneumatic calibration pumps use compressed air to generate controlled pressure or vacuum, while electrical calibration pumps use an electrical motor to generate pressure or vacuum. Calibration pumps are widely used in various industries such as oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, petrochemicals, power generation, and food and beverage, where accurate and precise pressure measurement and control are essential for process control and quality assurance.

Growth driving factors of Global Calibration Pumps Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Growing use of calibration pumps:

The growing demand for calibration pumps can be attributed to the increasing need for accuracy and precision in pressure measurement and control across various industries. In the oil and gas industry, for instance, pressure measurement is critical for ensuring the safe and efficient operation of equipment and processes. Calibration pumps are used to check and calibrate pressure gauges, transmitters, and other pressure measurement instruments to ensure that they meet industry standards and regulatory requirements. The water and wastewater treatment industry also relies on calibration pumps to maintain the accuracy of pressure instruments used in water treatment processes.

Rising need for regular calibration of pressure instruments:

Calibration pumps are essential for ensuring the accuracy and reliability of pressure measurement instruments. Regular calibration of pressure instruments is critical for maintaining process control and quality assurance. In the pharmaceutical industry, for example, calibration pumps are used to calibrate the pressure instruments used in manufacturing processes to ensure that the products meet regulatory requirements for purity and potency. Regular calibration of pressure instruments is also necessary in the food and beverage industry, where pressure measurement is critical for ensuring the safety and quality of the products.

Technological advancements in calibration pumps:

Calibration pumps have evolved significantly over the years, with new technologies being developed to improve their accuracy, efficiency, and ease of use. The introduction of wireless and digital calibration pumps, for instance, has made the calibration process faster and more accurate. These pumps allow for remote calibration and automated data recording, reducing the need for manual intervention and minimizing the risk of errors. In the chemical industry, for example, digital calibration pumps are used to calibrate pressure instruments used in chemical reactors, improving the accuracy of the process and reducing the risk of product failure.

The leading market segments of Global Calibration Pumps Market

Based on product type, the pneumatic calibration pumps segment holds a significant share of the global calibration pumps market due to their ability to generate higher pressure and flow rates compared to manual pumps, making them suitable for a wide range of applications across various industries.

The hydraulic calibration pumps segment is also expected to witness growth due to their high accuracy and precision in pressure generation, which is particularly crucial in industries such as oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage. The electrical calibration pumps segment is expected to witness moderate growth due to their ease of use and the ability to generate pressures and vacuum levels electronically.

Geographically, the North American market is expected to witness steady growth due to the presence of established manufacturers and end-users in the region. In Europe, the market is expected to witness moderate growth, primarily driven by the pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and water and wastewater treatment industries. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing industrialization, a growing population, and the adoption of calibration pumps in various industries.

In the Middle East and Africa, the market is expected to witness moderate growth, primarily driven by investments in the oil and gas and water and wastewater treatment industries. The South American market is expected to witness moderate growth, driven by increasing demand in the oil and gas and water and wastewater treatment industries, and the presence of emerging economies.

The key players of the Global Calibration Pumps Market are:

Additel Corporation (USA), AMETEK Sensors, Test & Calibration (USA), Ashcroft Inc. (USA), Bellofram Precision Controls (USA), Chongqing Weiyun Technology Development Co., Ltd. (China), Fluke Corporation (USA), GE Measurement & Control Solutions (USA), High Pressure Equipment Company (USA), KYORITSU ELECTRICAL INSTRUMENTS WORKS, LTD. (Japan), Mensor (USA), MKS Instruments, Inc. (USA), Omega Engineering, Inc. (USA), WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG (Germany), Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation (Japan), Zedflo Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia) and Others.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type:

• Manual Calibration Pumps

• Pneumatic Calibration Pumps

• Hydraulic Calibration Pumps

• Electrical Calibration Pumps

Based on End-User:

• Oil & Gas

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Pharmaceuticals

• Power Generation

• Chemicals

• Petrochemicals

• Food & Beverage

• Others

Based on Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

