[Latest] Sesame Milk Market Size Will Attain USD 7.94 Billion by 2030 Growing at 2.10% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Sesame Milk Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

[199+ Pages Report] The Global Sesame Milk Market size was valued at $ 5.60 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow $ 7.94 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.10% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The key players covered in the report are So Delicious Dairy Free, Pacific Foods, Elmhurst 1925, Silk, Alpro, Oatly, Califia Farms, Good Karma Foods, Nutty Life, Milkadamia, Mooala, Joya, Rude Health, Three Trees, MALK Organics, Plenish, Earth's Own, Töpfer, SunOpta, Forager Project, and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Sesame Milk Market By Flavor (Vanilla, Chocolate, Unsweetened Original, Original, Chocolate Hazelnut, And Others), By Type (Black Sesame Seed Milk And White Sesame Seed Milk), By Packaging Type (Tetra And Bottle), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

How big is the Sesame Milk Industry?

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Sesame Milk Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 5.60 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 7.94 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.10% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

What is Sesame Milk?

Sesame Milk Report Coverage & Overview:

The sesame milk industry refers to the food and beverages (F&B) sector that deals with the production, packaging, marketing, storing, and distribution of milk produced from sesame seeds. This type of milk is an alternative to cow milk and essentially falls in the category of plant-based food or beverages. They are produced by processing or blending ground or soaked sesame seeds with water which results in the production of creamy and dairy-free beverages.

During the forecast period, the market is expected to grow at a steady rate as the popularity and consumer awareness surrounding sesame milk have increased over the years. Furthermore, the milk has several benefits which, if marketed well, can lead to a higher consumer database. However, the industry players may also have to deal with certain challenges in the coming years.

Global Sesame Milk Market Dynamics:

The global sesame milk market is projected to grow to the increasing group of consumers that are opting out of animal-based diets and switching to plant-based alternatives. The several awareness initiatives along with government-aided programs have resulted in a larger group of people who acknowledge the harmful impact of animal-based diet which is not just restricted to the environment but also raises severe ethical concerns.

This is why more people are willing to adopt plant-based food or beverages such as sesame milk instead of cow milk or any other brand of milk derived from an animal. In addition to this, the allergy-free marketing strategy used by the industry players has assisted in developing new revenue streams for themselves. Many people suffer from severe allergies when they consume animal-derived milk. These allergies include bloating, indigestion, and stomach aches to name a few. However, sesame milk is generally regarded as allergen free due to its organic nature.

The rising rate of marketing and awareness campaigns resulting in a better understanding of the milk brands and their advantages along with global culinary influence could lead to higher revenue.

The global sesame milk industry also deals with certain growth restrictions. For instance, sesame milk just like other plant-based milk and food products is more expensive than traditional animal-derived milk. This is due to a lower production rate and diminished availability of sesame seeds. The complex production process for large amounts of sesame milk further adds to the list of restrictions. Moreover, certain segments of consumers may not develop the taste of sesame milk since they are already accustomed to cow milk which leads to limited market penetration.

The growing expansion in the foodservice sector may provide growth opportunities while the limited consumer awareness is projected to challenge market growth.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.60 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 7.94 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 2.10% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players So Delicious Dairy Free, Pacific Foods, Elmhurst 1925, Silk, Alpro, Oatly, Califia Farms, Good Karma Foods, Nutty Life, Milkadamia, Mooala, Joya, Rude Health, Three Trees, MALK Organics, Plenish, Earth's Own, Töpfer, SunOpta, Forager Project, Organics by Red Bull, Grainful, Rebel Kitchen, Tempt Hemp, and Mylk Guys. Key Segment By Flavor, By Type, By Packaging Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Sesame Milk Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global sesame milk market is segmented based on flavor, type, packaging type, and region.

Based on flavor, the global market segments are vanilla, chocolate, unsweetened original, original, chocolate hazelnut, and others. In 2022, the highest growth was observed in the vanilla segment followed by chocolate. These products tend to have a better appeal to consumers of sesame milk due to added flavor and texture. Chocolate tends to provide a rich and indulgent taste experience whereas vanilla is responsible for a sweet and aromatic profile. People who prefer a more neutral taste tend to opt for unsweetened original flavor and it also allows them to experience the natural texture or taste of plant-based milk. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, around 6.4 million metric tons of sesame seeds were produced in 2020.

Based on type, the sesame milk industry segments are black sesame seed milk and white sesame seed milk. The industry generated high revenues from the white sesame seeds section due to its greater application in several culinary items. Milk made with white sesame seeds is lighter in color and hence they may attract more consumers. On the other side, milk made of black sesame seeds is darker in color and has a distinct flavor. When compared to its counterpart, black sesame seed milk has a nuttier texture and a more intense taste. Although black sesame seed milk has a lower number of consumers in the market, it has gained popularity over the years. Around 100 grams of sesame seeds are known to provide over 975 milligrams of calcium.

Based on packaging type, the global market segments are tetra and bottle.

The global Sesame Milk market is segmented as follows:

By Flavor

Vanilla

Chocolate

Unsweetened Original

Original

Chocolate Hazelnut

Others

By Type

Black Sesame Seed Milk

White Sesame Seed Milk

By Packaging Type

Tetra

Bottle

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Sesame Milk market include -

So Delicious Dairy Free

Pacific Foods

Elmhurst 1925

Silk

Alpro

Oatly

Califia Farms

Good Karma Foods

Nutty Life

Milkadamia

Mooala

Joya

Rude Health

Three Trees

MALK Organics

Plenish

Earth's Own

Töpfer

SunOpta

Forager Project

Organics by Red Bull

Grainful

Rebel Kitchen

Tempt Hemp

Mylk Guys.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global sesame milk market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 2.101% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global sesame milk market size was valued at around USD 5.60 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.94 billion, by 2030.

The sesame milk market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing trend of vegan diet culture

Based on flavour segmentation, vanilla was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on packaging type segmentation, tetra was the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Flavor, By Type, By Packaging Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global sesame milk market is projected to witness the highest growth in North America with the US and Canada acting as major regional contributors. The growth rate is driven by several factors such as high product availability and awareness rate. Moreover, the number of vegan populations in these countries has grown over the years led by many people voluntarily opting out of animal-based eating habits or due to medical influences such as lactose intolerance and allergies.

The growing number of product providers and higher disposable income have contributed equally to the market growth rate. Europe is the second leading market and is driven by factors such as increasing health consciousness, vegan & vegetarian populations, and environmental concerns. The availability of plant-based milk and other beverages has contributed to more people trying sesame milk.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2023, Sesamemilk developed by Hope and Sesame of the Planting Hope company became the first plant-based milk to be rewarded with Upcycled Certified(TM) mark provided by the Upcycled Food Association

In May 2022, Sabra worked in partnership with an Israeli seed breeding company called Equinom to produce a variant of a sesame seed that can be cultivated in the US

