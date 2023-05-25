Flash News: OKX Wallet's Ordinals Marketplace Now Live on Web, Launches "BTC Ecological Carnival Week"

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 25, 2023.



OKX Wallet's Ordinals Marketplace Now Live on Web

OKX Wallet is proud to announce that its Ordinals Marketplace is now available on web - in addition to its mobile app.

The Ordinals Marketplace provides OKX users with a one-stop hub for trading BRC-20 tokens. OKX Wallet is the first and only multi-chain wallet to support the trading of BRC-20 tokens on both web and mobile.

Another unique feature of the Ordinals Marketplace is that it allows users to speed up or cancel transactions, which is currently not available in any other wallet. This feature gives users greater control over their transactions, making the process faster and more efficient.

Recently, OKX joined Okcoin's Open Source Developer Grants program to support independent developers in building and enhancing the Bitcoin protocol. In the coming weeks, OKX will announce additional features and capabilities for its users and the Bitcoin community.

OKX Wallet Launches "BTC Ecological Carnival Week"

To celebrate the launch of its Ordinals Marketplace, OKX Wallet has launched an airdrop event called the "BTC Ecological Carnival Week".

During the event, which began on May 24 at 12:00 (UTC) and ends on May 30 at 12:00 (UTC), users who explore OKX Wallet's new BRC-20 features* will have the chance to earn up to USD$30,000 in BTC rewards and surprise airdrops.

*For further details on how to qualify for the "BTC Ecological Carnival Week" airdrops and rewards, click here.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace, DEX and Web3 Earn.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. OKX IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH ANY PARTICULAR DEFI PROTOCOL, MAKES NO WARRANTIES, REPRESENTATIONS OR UNDERTAKINGS RELATING TO ANY DEFI PROTOCOL’S OFFERINGS, AND IS NOT RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT OR INDIRECT LOSS OR OTHER DAMAGE ARISING FROM YOUR USE OF ANY DEFI PROTOCOL. OKX WALLET IS AN AGGREGATOR; ALL DISPLAYED ESTIMATED RETURN RATES ARE PROVIDED BY THE DEFI PROTOCOL, AND ARE NOT GUARANTEED NOR INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RETURNS. PLEASE CONDUCT YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE INVESTING IN ANY DEFI PROTOCOL. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.