Codex Labs Introduces Integrative Medical Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, CA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex Labs, a Silicon Valley bio-skintech company, announced an expanded medical advisory board (MAB) to support its focus on integrative skin-gut-brain solutions.

The Chairman of the MAB is Dr. Raja Sivamani, MD MS AP, is an integrative dermatologist, bioengineer, and Ayurvedic practitioner. He is the Director of Clinical Dermatology Research at the University of California, Davis as well as the Co-Director of the Microbiome Research Initiative at California State University, Sacramento.

The MAB comprises dermatology experts:

Dr. Peter Lio, MD FAAD, is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology & Pediatrics at Northwestern University. He is the founding director of the Chicago Integrative Eczema Center and a board member of the National Eczema Association.

Dr. Anat Lebow, MD, specializes in medical and cosmetic dermatology. Her expertise includes inflammatory disorders such as psoriasis, atopic/eczematous dermatitis, skin cancers, and sun-damaged or aging skin.

Dr. Apple Bodemer, MD, is an Associate Professor of Dermatology at the University of Wisconsin. She is also board certified in Integrative Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine, and is active on the American Board of Integrative Medicine.

Dr. Tara Rao, MD, specializes diagnosing and managing skin cancer, including dermoscopy and surgical excisions. She also has an interest in treating pigmentary skin disorders such as vitiligo and melasma.

Dr. Jennifer Sawaya, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist as well as cosmetic and laser dermatologic surgeon. She specializes in cosmetic injectables and energy-based devices.

The MAB also comprises functional nutrition experts:

Paula Simpson, RNCP, B.Sc., is a biochemist, herbalist, functional nutrition specialist, and a recognized nutricosmetics and microbiome innovator. She is a media expert and published author.

Dr. Jessica Maloh, ND, is a naturopathic doctor whose research interests and clinical practice focus on the role of nutrition, microbiome, mindfulness, and quality of life in various dermatological conditions.

About Codex Labs

Based in Silicon Valley and led by scientist Dr. Barbara Paldus, Codex Labs is committed to creating highly effective, clinically proven, microbiome-supporting skin-gut-brain integrative solutions that contain potent, biotech-derived plant-based actives. Our products are focused on restoring/protecting the skin barrier, managing inflammation, and addressing skin conditions associated with aging, acne, eczema and psoriasis. Our free DermSCORE self-assessment app offers consumers a data-driven, derm-approved approach for managing acne.

