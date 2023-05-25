LiveOne and PodcastOne to Launch Adam Carolla Debut Pay-Per-View Event

/EIN News/ --



Featuring Comedians Brad Williams and Kimbles Hume, Set for June 4, 2023

2020 Carolla Live-Stream Event Achieved History-Making 1.1 Million Views

Pay-Per-View (PPV) Tickets Available Starting at $10 with Rewatch & Merch Tiered Options, Exclusive Limited Meet & Greet Option Available at $125

Combined Social Following for Talent Tops 1 Million

LiveOne Has Produced 141 PPVs and Livestreamed Almost 2,967 Artists to Date Resulting in Over 330,000,000 Views

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO), announced today the June 4, 2023 Pay-Per-View event with PodcastOne host and world famous comedian, Adam Carolla, entitled Adam Carolla & Friends. The evening will kick off at 9:30pm ET/6:30pm PT live from the Belly Up Tavern outside of San Diego, CA, featuring Carolla alongside comedians Brad Williams, Kimbles Hume and other special guests for 90 minutes of Carolla’s signature on-topic, cutting edge comedy.

In 2020, Adam Carolla made history when he partnered with LiveOne and PodcastOne for a live-stream event that garnered an impressive 1.1 million views. That record making event was recorded at The Houston Improv in May of that year. Since 2009, The Adam Carolla Podcast has entertained millions of listeners, becoming the number one daily-downloaded podcast in the world. Five days a week and completely uncensored, Carolla welcomes a wide range of guests, such as Jimmy Kimmel, Jay Leno, Nicolas Cage, Alec Baldwin and Matt Damon in the studio for in-depth interviews and a front row seat to his unparalleled ranting.

Tickets for the Pay-Per-View event, including rewatch access, are on sale now via liveone.com/carollalive .

“We are excited that PodcastOne and LiveOne have partnered with Adam to produce and distribute Adam’s very first headlining pay-per-view event. Very few comedians are as entertaining in an intimate club environment as Adam. Each show he performs is unique and tailored and to be able to bring this to a worldwide audience exemplifies how we’re able to create opportunities for our podcast hosts outside of the traditional audio driven mediums,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

“I am delighted that LiveOne and PodcastOne have created this new PPV opportunity for Adam Carolla Podcast fans to enjoy an evening of comedy with me, Kimbles Hume and the great Brad Williams live from one of the best live performance venues in the country at Belly Up in Solana Beach, California!” said Carolla.

Appearing with Carolla are comedians Brad Williams and Kimbles Hume. Williams, a California native, is perhaps best known for his multitude of stand-up television experiences, including Live at Gotham, The Tonight Show, Dave Attell’s Comedy Underground, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. Most recently, his first one-hour special, Fun Size, was the highest rated on Showtime, and a year later, he followed that up with his second special, Daddy Issues. Williams has appeared on numerous TV shows and feature films. In addition to stand-up and acting, he has become a dynamic podcast host as well hosting alongside Adam Ray, About Last Night, a mainstay on the iTunes charts.

British-born and Southern California-based Hume is a corporate dropout turned stay-at-home mom turned stand-up comedian. In her stand-up, Kimbles weaves her personal stories with raffish wit and a sharp use of wordplay, anchoring her comedy around life as an expat, and mumming her 7-year-old twin boys. Kimbles has performed for the troops and at clubs all over the US and Europe, including The Comedy Store La Jolla, Hollywood Improv, LA Comedy Club Las Vegas and Backyard Comedy Club London. She was a finalist in the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival and named to the top 50 in The World Series of Comedy, Las Vegas.

Ticket buyers will have tiered purchase options to choose from starting at $10, including live stream access, a limited window rewatch period, on demand access to a second show from the same evening, exclusive limited edition merchandise and a VIP live virtual greenroom meet-and-greet session with Carolla priced at $125.

The Adam Carolla Show as well as PodcastOne’s full roster of programming, including shows such as the Webby Award winning Baby Mamas No Drama, Coffee Convos, I’ve Had It, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, Webby Award-nominated LadyGang as well as A&E’s Cold Case Files and I Survived, are available on PodcastOne , iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveOne umbrella. Amassing more than 2.48 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent and television personalities such as Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Jordan Harbinger, Kail Lowry, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Guidice, Savannah Chrisley, and top-rated true crime shows including Bad Bad Thing, The Prosecutors, True Crime All the Time Unsolved, Court Junkie, A&E’s Cold Case Files and I Survived, American Nightmare and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveOne's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO ) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, a membership music streaming service, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.3 billion downloads per year, 350+ hours distributed weekly, and 14M+ monthly unique listeners. Nearly all new Tesla EVs sold in the U.S. come with a paid membership to LiveOne’s Slacker Radio (that now includes PodcastOne) which is paid by Tesla. As of April 11, 2023, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of approximately 2.9 million*. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its “Social Gloves” PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of February 9, 2023, the Company has streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's other wholly-owned subsidiaries include PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, and LiveXLive, and the Company’s other majority-owned subsidiaries are Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone .

