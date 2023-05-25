New.to: Travel Site Launches With The Aim To Be A One-Stop Shop For Everything To Do In A Visitors Chosen Location

/EIN News/ -- Paris, France, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New.to – Expert Travel Guides is excited to announce the launch of its new website that aims to be a one-stop shop for everything to do in a visitor’s chosen location. From live events to places to stay, and top-tier local experiences, New.to endeavors to provide a complete resource of all the things you can do in your holiday destination.

The website’s creator stated, “New.to was built from the frustration of limited results on other travel platforms. We’ve curated the best hotels, restaurants, bookable attractions, top sights, future meetups, and local guided experiences. We’re also currently working on adding events!”

At New.to, you can find full-package experiences that include:

A selection of unique holiday locations

Local experiences, including restaurants, bars, and cafes

Places to stay, including hotels and B&Bs

Featured attractions, including tours of top sights, popular attractions, and live events

In comparison to traditional travel platforms, the guides provided at New.to cater to a range of specifications to help make planning a trip abroad easier, such as budget, length of stay, and time of year.

Curating Memorable Trips

The Travel Guides offered at New.to are designed to help travelers get the most out of their stay and have been curated to include options for memorable experiences unique to their chosen travel location.

For example, the website’s latest guide on Paris provides visitors with a comprehensive list of the most popular tourist sites, such as:

The Eiffel Tower – Have the opportunity to view the skyline of Paris and explore the two floors of exhibits and the history of the landmark.

The Lourve Museum – Browse the art collections at the famous Louvre Museum, which is home to renowned masterpieces, including the Mona Lisa, Venus de Milo, and the Winged Victory of Samothrace.

Montmartre – Climb up the steps of the Sacre Coeur and explore the streets of Montmartre, a lively artist’s quarter full of restaurants and iconic cafes.

Additionally, the New Travel Guide Product includes crucial information on the best time of the year to visit the city, the easiest way to travel around the city, and the ideal length of time to stay so visitors do not feel rushed. An example is provided below:

When is the best time to visit Paris?

The best time to visit Paris is during the summer months, from June to August. During this time, the weather is usually warm and sunny, and the city is filled with exciting events and attractions. Paris is also at its most beautiful in the summer, with lush parks and blooming gardens providing a picturesque backdrop for visitors to explore.

How long should I stay in Paris?

Visiting Paris, France, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and should not be rushed through. An ideal amount of time to explore this iconic city is at least 5 days. Spend a day discovering the Eiffel Tower and then the Louvre Museum. Visit the imposing Notre-Dame Cathedral and the elegant Champs-Élysées Boulevard. Take a stroll down the gardens of Luxembourg or get lost in the enchanting Montmartre Village. With five days, you should be able to take in all the rich European culture and beauty Paris has to offer.

What is the best way to get around Paris?

Paris is a dynamic and bustling city with many transportation options to choose from. The Metro system is one of the best ways to get around, offering freedom and flexibility as you explore the different neighborhoods of the city. Another great option for getting around is the city’s popular Vélib’ bike-sharing programs, which allow you to rent a bike for an affordable price.

More information

To find out more about the launch of New.to and its latest travel guides, please visit the website at https://www.new.to/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/new-to-travel-site-launches-with-the-aim-to-be-a-one-stop-shop-for-everything-to-do-in-a-visitors-chosen-location/

