Herencia Artifex, an NFT project for artistic collaboration across genres, sells the first of NFT

Herencia Artifex promotes collaboration across art world boundaries and provides a venue for artists of different backgrounds and styles to come together and produce creative works.

The project name "Herencia Artifex" (abbreviated HXA) is Latin for "Herencia" (inheritance) and "Artifex" (artist).

The HXA project aims to use NFT to pass on outstanding artists and crafts.

This genre-transcending artistic collaboration in the Web3 space will give birth to new art forms and expressions, contributing to enriching the field of art.

NFT First "Gizan Katoh”

The first NFT "Gizan Katoh" is a collaboration with Gizan Kato, a Buddhist priest and the main artist of the exhibition, and is based on his work "Kirin" (Qilin).

Kirin" is a phantom animal said to bring good fortune and to appear in a peaceful world in Japan.

His "Qilin" will be reborn as a NFT by Mora, a 3D Artist

NFT has prepared a variety of colors for sale as well as standard designs.

In all, 600 will be sold, with only 15 of each special design.

What colors will be available will be released all together at the beginning of June.

Sold at Opensea. Please look forward to it.

(Currently on sale *The sales period ends on June 31)

We are determined to bring you a realistic artistic experience through NFT.

This is the first step toward that end.

Future development

The second NFT "Nails by mei" ( https://www.instagram.com/nailsbymei/# )

"Nails by mei", will be a collaboration with Mei Kawajiri, an artist whose original and unconventional nail designs captivate the world and are supported by many celebrities and other famous people.

We look forward to seeing her designs for HXA.

In addition to NFT, we will also be developing a realistic art collaboration with Gisan Kato.

Photo Credit：Photo by Luisa Opalesky

Mora Vieytes (3D Artist & Designer)





https://moravieytes.com/



3D artist & designer with a focus on playful 3D illustrations, lettering, design and GIFs.

About Herencia Artifex

Herencia Artifex NFT collections are for art purposes, and the NFT owner will have prioritized access to special events and community participation rights.

